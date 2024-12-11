🔊 Listen to this

Recitalists from the 3 p.m. recital, wear their gold medals. From left, first row: Evelyn Hiller, Paxton Bunnell, David Hiller, Lucas Bulla and Delilah Boyle. Second row: Aryana Bhatti, Anay Bhatti, Kira McCoy, Joseph Ziegler, Gwen Lettieri, Albert Hu, Maria Preda, John Fedor, Leeson Hu, Grayson Bunnell, Alexandria Altieri, Abigail Dominick, Eric Gee and Shreeya Parikh. Third row: Madalyn Detweiler, Alexis Stec, Ethan Mao, Julien Lacroix, Rowan Dietrich, Sabian Bunnell, Natalie Fedor, Joseph Lettieri, Lillie Nealon, Brady Glickert and Gavyn Corchado.

The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association (NEPMTA) recently presented its 44th annual Sutton Festival Recitals at Darte Hall, Wilkes University, where performers received certificates and silver or gold medals.

Thetwo-part event began with an audition judged by Ann Manganiello and David Meehan, where students performed two memorized pieces and received ratings that merited them silver or gold medals. A theory test was also taken and certificates were awarded. Many of the performers qualify to perform in the local recitals as well as the state event held this year at Lebanon Valley College, Annville.

Narda Sperrazza acted as chairperson for the audition, and Andrea Bogusko was the chairperson for the recitals that followed.

NEPMTA teachers whose students performed include: Andrea Bogusko, master of ceremonies (1 p.m.); Sheila Butkiewicz; Erica Castaldo; Rachel Lipski; Judith Miller; Michele Millington; Diane Shuleski, master of ceremonies (3 p.m.); Narda Sperrazza; and Marianna Stahl.