The Northeast Pennsylvania Music Teachers Association (NEPMTA) recently presented its 44th annual Sutton Festival Recitals at Darte Hall, Wilkes University, where performers received certificates and silver or gold medals.
Thetwo-part event began with an audition judged by Ann Manganiello and David Meehan, where students performed two memorized pieces and received ratings that merited them silver or gold medals. A theory test was also taken and certificates were awarded. Many of the performers qualify to perform in the local recitals as well as the state event held this year at Lebanon Valley College, Annville.
Narda Sperrazza acted as chairperson for the audition, and Andrea Bogusko was the chairperson for the recitals that followed.
NEPMTA teachers whose students performed include: Andrea Bogusko, master of ceremonies (1 p.m.); Sheila Butkiewicz; Erica Castaldo; Rachel Lipski; Judith Miller; Michele Millington; Diane Shuleski, master of ceremonies (3 p.m.); Narda Sperrazza; and Marianna Stahl.