The Rotary Club of Wilkes-Barre donated the proceeds from its All ‘FORE’ Books Mini Golf Classic fundraiser to the Osterhout Free Library in support of local children’s programs. The event featured 18 holes played within, through and around the library stacks, ending with a $500 Hole-In-One challenge on Hole 18. Michael Hischak of Larksville was the lucky winner of the cash prize. The club raised a total of $8,600 for the library. The sixth annual All ‘FORE’ Books Mini Golf Classic is planned for Sunday, March 23, 2025. From left: Ahmad Ali, Brian Whitman, Veronica Romanelli, Rick Miller, Kelly Fenstermacher and Michelle Riley