The Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association presented a donation to the Center for Nursing History of Northeastern Pennsylvania at Misericordia University on Oct. 22. From left, first row: Sandy Libman Platsky, Class of 1962; and Rosanne Kramer, Class of 1974. Second row: Bettie Ann Rogers Morgan, Class of 1959; Margaret Motsko Kropiewnicki, Class of 1959; Maureen Cech, archivist, Misericordia University; Gail Gaynor Marshall, Class of 1970.