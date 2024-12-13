🔊 Listen to this

Students from the JLH Class of 2024-25 planned and hosted a Christmas Party at Heritage Hill Senior Community, Weatherly, on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Heritage Hill provides a home-like environment for older adults requiring some level of personal care.

The JLH project team decorated the facility meeting site, provided a few games, and led a sing-along. The students then provided a snack of cookies, candy and hot chocolate and closed the morning with gifts for all.

Project team members presenting included Benjamin Assad, Hiboni Balbuena Marte — Hazleton Area Academy of Science; Camila Collado – Hazleton Area Career Center; Yosmairi Arias, Troy Gaydos, Ryleigh Snyder — Hazleton Area High School; Grace Portell — Weatherly Area High School; Isabel Rista — Marian Catholic High School and Julia Papp — Hazleton Area Arts and Humanities Academy.

Mike Dougherty, JLH Program Coordinator explained, “This was the first in a series of three community service projects to be completed by the 2024-25 class. Community service has been a part of the program since its inception, so class members can practice the skills they are learning in monthly sessions. All learn the importance of helping others.”

Junior Leadership Hazleton is a program administered by Leadership Hazleton, an affiliate of the Greater Hazleton Chamber of Commerce. Funding for the program, in part, is provided by the CAN DO Community Foundation.