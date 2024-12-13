🔊 Listen to this

The residents of Oplinger Towers in Nanticoke recently participated in Luzerne County Community College’s All-Campus Student Food and Coat Drive. Coordinated by the Oplinger Towers Resident Council, the collection consisted of coats and various food items that will be donated to the Luzerne County Community College Peter J. Lello Student Food Bank. All donated items will support Luzerne County Community College students at all campus locations.