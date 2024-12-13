The residents of Oplinger Towers in Nanticoke recently participated in Luzerne County Community College’s All-Campus Student Food and Coat Drive. Coordinated by the Oplinger Towers Resident Council, the collection consisted of coats and various food items that will be donated to the Luzerne County Community College Peter J. Lello Student Food Bank. All donated items will support Luzerne County Community College students at all campus locations. From left, first row: Lori Totten of the LCCC Foundation, Susan Heinz, Bernadine Bavitz, Sharon Slavis, Sandy Mitchell, Elizabeth Torres, Gerald Mech and Cynthia Rivera. Second row: Jeanette Garnette, Joanne Yuhas of the LCCC Foundation, Francis Eve Miller, LCCC President John Yudichak; Chester Lubeck and Rebecca Brominski of the LCCC Foundation.
Submitted Photo