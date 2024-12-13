🔊 Listen to this

Kennedy Early Childhood Center in Nanticoke is proud to announce the November Student of the Month Winners. These students have excelled in being safe, caring, and responsible. From left, first row: Megan Schultz, Davina Laton, Kennedy Moore, Gage Lynn, Evan Tsalis, Grayson Bitsko, Ashley Pena Jimenez, Marcus Rivera and Noah Weidow. Second Row: Sheyla Melendez, Daleyza William Figueroa, Tajhe Carpenella, Mackenzie McDermott, Gianella Carmona, Charlotte Hoffman, Hayden Houssock, Samantha Coleman, Joseph DiBlasi, Nicholas Werner, Jameson O’Malley and Jessica Fletcher (principal). Other honorees are: Riley Forgach, Kyleigh Condo, Tabitha McNally and Alfonso Cintron. The Super Student of the Month was Mackenzie McDermott.