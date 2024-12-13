🔊 Listen to this

The Rolling Mill Hill section of Wilkes-Barre will never know how close it came to disaster.

OK, I’ll explain.

Probably all of us have tales of the Christmas gifts we wanted as children but never received. Oh, sure you can buy yourself that present once you have a job, but who needs a BB gun or toy oven at 37?

At 5 or 8 or 11 you just know you need something to make life complete, and maybe keep up with those Jones kids up the street. When mom and dad decide otherwise, you’re cast into a pit of regret and sorrow that would have depressed Dante on his journey through the underworld.

Actually, there were various gifts I desperately wanted. One was a bike – too expensive and also dangerous; just ask that kid who’s still recovering from a fractured cheekbone and a face full of bruises.

OK, check that! How about some quasi-military gear so I can pretend I just joined the 101st Airborne?

Uh-uh! You only want that because Bobby down the block has a real canteen from his uncle Sid who carried it at Anzio.

That’s the way it worked in the toy-obsessed 1940s and 1950s, when magazines and TV were full of ads for must-haves during the Christmas season.

Well, I lived somehow without that stuff.

In time, though, I cast an eye on more sophisticated prizes. One was an Erector set. Instead, I got the medium-size box of Lincoln Logs, and they at least kept me busy. There were other clever substitutions. Toy soldiers (instead of the canteen) somewhat allayed my thirst for invading foreign countries to fight communists.

But the biggest disappointment of all was the chemistry set.

The ads everywhere showed kids happily pouring vials of colorful liquids and holding up beakers while all around them gazed in wonder.

“Prof. Mooney, you’ve done it,” I was sure they’d be saying. “Thanks to your incredible lab creations, we have totally banished disease and world hunger.” Then would be the ticker tape parade. Let the Jones kids up the block chew on THAT!

Of course, no chemistry set ever materialized. I had to get my laboratory fix vicariously in sci-fi and monster movies down at the Hart Theater.

Maybe it was just as well, though, that I never got to fiddle with test tubes and weird liquids. By the time I was about 30, I started seeing news stories that some of those old chemistry sets had contained radium, not yet a banned substance.

Admittedly, in all the years since that time I have never heard of anyone turning himself into a werewolf or causing agents from the Atomic Energy Commission to come banging on the door with arrest warrants for misusing a chemistry set.

But maybe I would have been the exception. I can see it now – a 1950s Times Leader headline reading “Rolling Mill Hill neighborhood evacuated when dumb kid creates nuke device.”

The only parade would be the caravan taking me to some federal lock-up for humongously dangerous juveniles.

Well, Mom and Dad, I have to admit that once again you knew your stuff. You also knew your kid – better (and safer) at reading the nice history books you bought than riding a bike or pouring unpronounceable and smoking liquids into test tubes.

This Christmas season, instead of sorrowing for deprivations past, I’ll express thanks to the people who really did know best.

And, Rolling Mill Hill, give thanks of your own for being saved.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.