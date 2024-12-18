🔊 Listen to this

The Swoyersville Kiwanis Club recently presented a donation to Medical Oncology Associates. Doctors David Greenwald and Bruce Saidman, whose oncology service/treatments and programs have made changes in the lives of many patients, were on hand. Also joining them was Melissa Ostroski from the Cancer Wellness Center, which offers support and assistance to all who are dealing with cancer. The donation was made possible by proceeds from the club’s Treasure Your Chest Dance and other fundraisers.