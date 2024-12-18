🔊 Listen to this

SHINE of Wilkes University recently received a donation from the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library-Luzerne County Bar Association’s Charitable Foundation. SHINE, or Schools and Homes in Education, is a project-based after-school program for first through eighth grades, run by Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, that focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) to engage children in learning and encourage them to pursue STEAM careers. Students participate in STEAM projects, receive homework help and a hot meal.