SHINE of Wilkes University receives donation

By Times Leader - December 18, 2024

SHINE of Wilkes University recently received a donation from the Wilkes-Barre Law & Library-Luzerne County Bar Association's Charitable Foundation.

From left: Atty. Catherine O'Donnell (Foundation Board); Atty. Zachary Watkins (Foundation Board); Katie Lykon-Bond, MBA, (SHINE Director); Emily Bond (SHINE volunteer); Cassandra Coleman (Foundation Board); Atty. Girard Mecadon (Foundation President) and Atty. Cheryl Sobeski-Reedy (Bar Association President).

SHINE, or Schools and Homes in Education, is a project-based after-school program for first through eighth grades, run by Wilkes University, Wilkes-Barre, that focuses on STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) to engage children in learning and encourage them to pursue STEAM careers. Students participate in STEAM projects, receive homework help and a hot meal.