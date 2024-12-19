🔊 Listen to this

Don’t let this year’s RootsTech go by without accessing its presentations to open up new vistas for your genealogy, or just to brush up on your favorite topics.

The annual event, based in Salt Lake City (March 6, 7 and 8), offers scores of online and video presentations to genealogists researching just about any locale or topic you can think of. Here is how to get the most out of this year’s event.

Go to www.familysearch.org/ng/rootstech/registration. There you will find an introduction to the event, which consists of a set of keynote speakers (charge for access) and a listing of free online presentations of all kinds.

Scroll down (that will take a while) and get an idea of what presentations you want to view. For those listed for a particular day and time, adjust for the time zone difference. Mountain Standard Time is two hours behind Eastern Standard Time, where we are.

The categories and topics seem endless, covering various nations, American subjects, DNA results and many other categories. Looking for a Philadelphia ancestor? Want to find out what voting records can tell you? Interested in historical migrations? Take your pick. Or, just work your way through as many as you have time for. They are of various lengths.

Don’t worry if you can’t get to one during RootsTech. They will be archived.

With Black History Month coming up on February, let’s look at some of the most relevant presentations. There are 10 of them in this category, enough to open more than a few doors for the descendant or other researcher.

There is a good variety of topics for those studying the days of America’s sad legacy of slavery. One is “Using Indirect Evidence to Identify Enslaved Ancestors.” Another is entitled “Records of Antebellum Southern Plantations.”

Other presentations deal with Civil War military records and the postwar Freedman’s Bank.

Looking for narratives by people who themselves were slaves? In the 1930s there was a federal Works Progress Administration project to find and record the stories of elderly people who had been slaves generations earlier. By the way, if you search for this project by name (WPA slave narratives) you will find libraries that have collected these WPA records and made them available online.

As RootsTech draws nearer, I’ll be highlighting other presentations and categories. Don’t miss this wonderful and informative event.

Church Records: People searching for ancestor baptisms for parishioners of many years ago at St. John the Evangelist Church in Pittston will now have an easier time of it, thanks to the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society.

The church’s baptismal records from 1883 to 1913 have been digitized. Ancestors may now be sought by name, even if you do not have any dates attached to that name.

The society’s library and office are in Annex II of the Kirby Health Center, second floor, 57 North Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre. However, only members may visit the society, and research times are noon to 4 p.m. on Thursdays.

To join, or if you are already a member and need a time slot, call 570 829-1765. Email is nepgsmail@gmail.com. Look-ups are available.

Don’t forget, the society has many more church records in its collection (along with lots of other records). Go to its website at www.nepgs.com and take a look.

Holiday hours: The Luzerne County Historical Society will be closed Dec. 24 to Jan. 2. Please check the websites and Facebook pages of any other regional organizations that you rely on for research.

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.