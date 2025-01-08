🔊 Listen to this

AllOne Foundation and Charities recently presented an $82,500 grant to Luzerne County Community College to support the purchase of an interprofessional health care simulation mannequin. From left, first row: Karen Rainey, director of dental, LCCC; Sondra Ferraro, director of surgical technology, LCCC; Lisa Babbish, EMS, LCCC; John Yudichak, president, LCCC; John Cosgrove, AllOne CEO; Mary Carroll Donahoe, AllOne chief program officer; Susan Koronkiewicz, Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences; Dr. Mary Lou D’Allegro, vice president, academic affairs; LCCC; Lori Totten, LCCC Foundation. Second row: JoAnne Yuhas, LCCC Foundation; John Conrad, director of respiratory therapy, LCCC; Jacob Rose, faculty, nursing, LCCC; Mark Ercolani, director of EMS program, LCCC; Jesse Ergott, AllOne chief compliance officer; Nora Kern, AllOne program officer; Vince Pepe, faculty, respiratory therapy, LCCC; Nicole Chisman, director clinical education, respiratory therapy, LCCC; Rebecca Brominski, LCCC Foundation.

Staff Report