Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Wyoming Valley Montessori School partnered with Commonwealth Charitable Management and Peoples Security Bank & Trust, which presented the school with a $5,000 EITC scholarship award. From left: Walter Rosiecki, SVP/corporate lending officer; Justin Kleinheider, head of the Wyoming Valley Montessori School; and Karen M. Smith, SVP/relationship manager.