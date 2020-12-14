🔊 Listen to this

One-hundred-three children were adopted through Luzerne County Children & Youth Services in the past 12 months.

That number surprised me. I was naïve when it came to the number of children in need of loving homes in our area. Although I’m involved in many local charities, fostering is something I never knew much about. I recently had the opportunity to learn more. To commemorate National Adoption Month last month, each of those 103 children received a special gift from Children & Youth. A tree seedling, personalized watering can, and framed poem were delivered to their new homes in celebration of the children “Putting Down New Roots” with their new families.

The adoption total is a happy statistic. Others aren’t as positive. There are currently 530 children in foster care in Luzerne County, yet there are only 101 licensed foster homes.

Deanna German, deputy director of Luzerne County Children & Youth Services, revealed that startling statistic when we spoke the other day. What’s worse, of the 101 licensed homes, only 71 currently have foster children in them. Deanna told me there has been a steady decline in foster care both locally and across the state, and when I researched further, it looks like it’s a problem affecting the entire country. Deanna said there are various reasons a foster home may not be taking children. They can range from the age of the children in need of foster care to breaks requested by families or even medical issues. In short, there are just not enough foster homes.

Dorothy and Tom Zimmerman are foster parents who recently adopted the baby girl they were fostering. Dorothy told me they started the process of training to foster three years ago and it took about a year until they were authorized to begin. Training is intensive and requires classes, in-home visits, and interviews. The Zimmermans had been foster parents 22+ years ago, taking breaks to raise their six children. When their son turned 18 and their youngest was off to kindergarten, Dorothy, a Stay-at-Home mom, brought up the subject of fostering with her husband. Happily, he agreed. They told me they both came from big families and like a full house.

The Zimmermans discussed long-term fostering with the possibility of adopting. Tom told Dorothy the situation would need to be “right.” Happily, that ideal situation came along quickly. The couple got a call about a newborn, just two days old, still in the hospital and in need of foster care. The Zimmermans went to the hospital and, as soon as they saw the baby, agreed they needed to adopt her. The couple spent the next 15 days visiting the baby in the hospital to hold her and show her love. This adoption went much more smoothly than most and the adoption was final when the little girl was seven months old. Dorothy said the baby is loved by her family, friends, and everyone who meets her. She told me it is the support of her entire family that makes fostering and adoption possible.

For the Zimmermans, fostering was not a difficult decision. They love children. Their example was instrumental in encouraging a teacher at their children’s school to begin the fostering process. Dorothy said it isn’t always easy. You need to take the time to work through the issues, and when you do that, the end result is very rewarding. The Zimmermans have tried to fill the need where it was greatest in fostering, from emergency and short-term to long-term needs. Dorothy said it is their goal to teach the children they foster that there is good in the world. She said if you have the ability to offer a child that, fostering is something you should seriously consider. She talked about the huge need and how for her, it’s been personally rewarding, even if it’s only a short-time placement. You can make an impact on a child’s life and make them feel comfortable and cared for. Dorothy’s only regret has been when the children need to leave.

Dorothy told me of a 12-year old girl who was placed with them on Christmas Eve last year. She was coming out of a hospital setting and couldn’t go home. She stayed with the Zimmerman family for the holidays and was excited to learn how they celebrated Christmas. Because of her heritage, it was something she had not done before. Dorothy mentioned how foster children warm up to foster families and open their hearts so quickly. She said all they want is to belong somewhere and feel they are part of a family. While the Zimmermans are newly adoptive parents, they are still fostering. They inspire me with their selfless generosity and exemplify the true meaning of Christmas.

If you’ve been like me and have been a bit gloomy thinking of all the things we can’t do this holiday season, think about all the children out there who have no home. It will pull you right out of self-pity mode.

Children & Youth tries to place foster children in homes near their school district and tries to keep siblings together. There is a need for foster homes for newborns through teens in Luzerne County. You can be flexible with the amount of time you have to give, from an emergency or short-term stay up to long-term fostering or long-term with the possibility of adopting. You can also specify the age range of children you are willing to foster.

Fostering is about giving part of yourself and your home to a child when they need it most. If you or anyone you know might be interested in learning more about fostering, call the Luzerne County Children & Youth foster care line at 570-408-8070.

Ruth Corcoran is a professional marketer, former restaurant owner, and community advocate. She resides in Bear Creek. Readers can reach Ruth by emailing [email protected]