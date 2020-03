In general, I’ve learned to adapt pretty well when my wife Mary goes to visit our daughter Kate and Andy her husband, (admittedly mostly as an excuse to see their girls, Rowan and Eve) in the Chicago suburbs. Between eating at Isabella’s (relax, it’s a great restaurant, NOT a person!), getting my shirts to Ned at Master Cleaners myself and running the washing machine from time to time, I do OK until she’s back. The one thing, I admit, that I fail at is getting to sleep early enough. It seems that I dawdle at my desk and by the time I notice the time, it’s later than I planned.

[…]