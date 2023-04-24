🔊 Listen to this

How Comcast is Keeping Wilkes-Barre Families Connected at Little to No Cost

With so much of life and learning happening online, Comcast understands the importance of connecting to the Internet, regardless of cost barriers. As part of Project UP, Comcast’s comprehensive initiative to advance digital equity and help build a future of unlimited possibilities, here are some of the ways families can connect at little to no cost:

Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP)

• What is it? The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) is the federal government’s program designed to help qualifying low-income households affordably connect and stayed connected to the Internet. Comcast is proud to participate in the program, with ACP-focused offers that give customer’s choices to take full advantage of the federal benefit.

• What does it offer? A $30 credit per month from the federal government ($75 per month on Tribal lands) to qualifying households to put toward Internet and/or mobile services. This can be combined with offers from Comcast’s Internet Essentials, Internet Essentials Plus and/or Xfinity Mobile to provide eligible residents with discounted or free services after the credit is applied.

• Where can I learn more? For more information about ACP, and to see if you qualify, visit xfinity.com/learn/internet-service/acp or a local Xfinity Store, including in Plains Township and Dickson City. You can also stop by the Xfinity booth at any of these upcoming events:

Cherry Blossom Festival: April 29-30, at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre

April 29-30, at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta: May 18-21 at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre

May 18-21 at Public Square in Wilkes-Barre Sunsets on Main: 3rd Thursdays, May-September in Wilkes-Barre

3rd Thursdays, May-September in Wilkes-Barre Edwardsville Pierogi Festival: June 9-10 at John Hopkins Park in Edwardsville

Internet Essentials from Comcast

• What is it? Internet Essentials is the nation’s largest and most comprehensive Internet adoption program, launched in 2011. Over the last 10 years, Comcast has connected a cumulative total of more than 10 million people from low-income families to low-cost, high-speed Internet at home, including 11,200 in Luzerne County. And to provide more options for our Internet Essentials customers, we recently introduced Internet Essentials Plus, which would also be fully covered by the ACP credit but offers twice the download speed of up to 100 Mbps (20 Mbps upload).

• What does it offer? At $9.95/month and $29.95/month respectively, Internet Essentials and Internet Essentials Plus provide broadband service to eligible customers at low cost and even no cost when combined with the ACP credit. Eligible customers can also use their ACP credit to add a line of unlimited 5G cellular data ($45) through Xfinity Mobile to their home Internet service for as little as $24.95/month after the ACP benefit is applied.

• Where can I learn more? To learn more about Internet Essentials and see if you qualify, visit internetessentials.com or a local Xfinity Store.

For more on Comcast’s digital equity initiatives, visit https://corporate.comcast.com/impact/project-up