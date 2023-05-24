🔊 Listen to this

Memorial Day is a time to remember and honor the brave men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice while serving our country. It’s a day of reflection, gratitude, and remembrance. As a grocery store deeply committed to our community, we understand the significance of this occasion. We also recognize that this weekend is often a time for friends and families to come together, enjoy delicious food, and make lasting memories. Look no further than Schiel’s Family Markets, a beloved family-owned business with two convenient locations in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Not only does Schiel’s offer an impressive array of grilling deals, but they also cater to all your needs, including platters and homemade desserts. Let’s dive into why Schiel’s should be your go-to shopping destination this Memorial Day.

Quality Grilling Deals: Schiel’s Family Markets understands the importance of a well-stocked grill for weekend festivities. Whether you’re craving juicy steaks, marinated chicken, succulent seafood, or flavorful vegetarian options, Schiel’s has got you covered. Their extensive selection of high-quality meats and fresh produce will ensure that your grilling experience is a memorable one. From gourmet sausages to perfectly seasoned burgers, their offerings cater to every taste and preference. Family-Owned Tradition: Schiel’s Family Markets has been a staple in the Wilkes-Barre community for years. As a family-owned business, they take immense pride in providing exceptional customer service and quality products. Their commitment to personalized attention and community values sets them apart from larger chain stores. By shopping at Schiel’s, you’re not only supporting local businesses but also becoming part of their enduring tradition. Convenient Catering Services: Planning a holiday gathering can be stressful, but Schiel’s Family Markets is here to ease your burden. If you’re hosting a larger group or simply want to indulge in hassle-free catering, Schiel’s catering services have you covered. Whether you need a mouthwatering platter of appetizers or a full-course meal, their experienced team will create a spread that will impress your guests. And don’t forget to leave room for their delectable homemade desserts that will provide the perfect sweet ending to your celebration. Embrace the Outdoors: This weekend is the perfect time to soak up the sunshine and enjoy the company of loved ones. Schiel’s Family Markets understands the importance of outdoor gatherings and offers a variety of grilling essentials and outdoor accessories to enhance your experience. From top-of-the-line grills and tools to picnic supplies and refreshing beverages, Schiel’s has everything you need to make your outdoor celebration a memorable one.

South Wilkes-Barre Location:

30 Hanover Street

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18702

Phone: (570) 970-4460

Store Hours

Everyday 7am – 9pm

Parsons Section:

7 George Ave

Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania 18702

Phone: (570) 270-3976

Store Hours

Everyday 7am – 9pm

To visit their weekly ad, find recipes or browse their catering menu, click here https://www.schielsmarkets.com/