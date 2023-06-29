🔊 Listen to this

What better way to enjoy the great weather and create lasting memories than by firing up the grill and indulging in delicious food? If you’re in Wilkes-Barre, PA, look no further than Schiel’s Markets to fulfill all your grilling needs and make your Fourth of July truly special.

Schiel’s Markets is a family-owned business that has been serving the Wilkes-Barre community for years. With two convenient locations in the area, they have become a go-to destination for quality products and exceptional customer service. When it comes to Fourth of July shopping,

Premium Meats: From succulent steaks to juicy burgers, our handpicked cuts of beef, pork, and smoked meats are guaranteed to elevate your grilling game. Check out these great features at Schiel’s this weekend:

Tender Chicken: Whether you prefer marinated breasts, flavorful drumsticks, or savory wings, we have the ideal selection to make your barbecue unforgettable.

Fresh Seafood: From plump shrimp and delicate scallops to flaky fish fillets, our seafood selection is perfect for grilling enthusiasts who crave a taste of the ocean.

Grilling Vegetables: Elevate your grilling experience with our farm-fresh vegetables. Our vibrant assortment of bell peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, and more will add a burst of color and flavor to your grilled creations.

Fresh Homemade Salads: From coleslaw to potato salad, we use the best ingredients for these hometown favorites!

A few key items that are on sale between now and July 4th are:

Fresh Select Boneless New York Strip (Value Pack) 8.99 lb

Bi-Color Sweet Corn 10 for $3

American Shellfish Littleneck Clams 50 ct 10.99

Visit https://www.schielsmarkets.com/ for more information.