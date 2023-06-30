🔊 Listen to this

Clarks Summit has a lot to offer. Check out some of the Cornerstones of the area such as JA Construction, The Bridge at Elan, Perez and JT Roofing & what they have to offer …..

Jeff Ashton Construction –

We are thrilled to announce the arrival of Jeff Ashton Construction in your community! With a commitment to excellence and a passion for quality craftsmanship, we are excited to bring our construction services to Lackawanna County and contribute to the growth and development of this vibrant area.

Jeff Ashton Construction is a renowned construction company with a strong reputation for delivering exceptional results. Our team of skilled professionals brings years of experience and expertise in various construction sectors, including residential, commercial, and industrial projects. Whether you’re planning to build your dream home, renovate an existing property, or undertake a large-scale construction project, we are here to turn your vision into reality.

At Jeff Ashton Construction, we prioritize the use of high-quality materials, sustainable construction practices, and innovative techniques. We are committed to building structures that stand the test of time while minimizing our environmental impact.

As a locally owned and operated business, we are deeply invested in the success and well-being of Lackawanna County. We look forward to collaborating with residents, business owners, and community organizations to contribute to the growth and prosperity of this wonderful area.

Learn more at https://www.facebook.com/jeffashtonconstruction/

John Thomas Roofing & Siding-

John Thomas Roofing & Siding is a reputable company that offers roofing and siding services in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania. With their expertise and experience in the industry, they provide a range of services to meet the roofing and siding needs of residential and commercial properties in the area. John Thomas Roofing & Siding takes pride in their professionalism, attention to detail, and commitment to customer satisfaction. They use top-quality materials and employ skilled craftsmen to ensure that every project is completed to the highest standards.

If you’re located in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, and are in need of roofing or siding services, you can contact John Thomas Roofing & Siding at (570)878-4706 to discuss your project requirements, obtain a quote, and schedule a consultation.

Perez Design Build Remodel, LLC-

Perez Remodeling is a homegrown business based in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania. They specialize in providing remodeling services for residential properties in the area. With their expertise and experience, Perez Remodeling aims to enhance the aesthetic appeal and functionality of homes, helping homeowners create their dream living spaces.

Perez Remodeling takes pride in their attention to detail, craftsmanship, and commitment to customer satisfaction. They prioritize open communication and transparency throughout the remodeling process, ensuring that homeowners are involved and informed every step of the way. By using high-quality materials and employing skilled professionals, they strive to deliver exceptional results that exceed their clients’ expectations.

If you’re in Lackawanna County and looking for a reliable and reputable remodeling company, Perez Remodeling could be a great choice to transform your home into a more beautiful and functional space.

Learn More at https://perezdbr.com/

The Bridge at Elan-

The Bridge at Elan, the state-of-the-art short stay unit with a dialysis den at Elan Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation, is now a reality.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 11, 2023, marked the culmination of almost a year of work and officially opened for residents in May. The Bridge at Elan is a transitional care unit, providing both Rehabilitation programs for seniors with conditions such as knee or hip replacements and recovery following traumatic injuries along with medically complex nursing care needs. Accommodating up to 20 patients, this new unit will “bridge” the gap between hospital stays and return home. On-site dialysis services, provided in partnership with DaVita Kidney Care, is an additional service provided on The Bridge at Elan. Elevating Elan Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center as the only regional provider of on-site dialysis services, The Bridge at Elan offers both long-term and short-term residents a significantly improved quality of life and quality of care outcomes in a more cost-effective care model.

“More than 100 years ago, we began as an orphanage – The Jewish Home for the Friendless – and today – at Elan Skilled – we provide a broad range of social services, health services and housing services to senior citizens from all faith communities throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania. We are proud of the quality health care services that Elan Skilled Nursing and Rehab brings to our Jewish Senior Life of Eastern Pennsylvania communities,” said Board President Jim Alperin.

“Our Board of Directors committed $3.5 million to this project that we know will improve the lives of our current residents and also allow us to extend our reach to seniors in need of care between a hospital stay and home,” said Alperin. “These on-site dialysis services will provide holistically better care through improved care coordination between all providers that care for our residents. “The renovation has been designed for patients with serious illness, injury or post-surgical care needs who require therapy and/or nursing care to convalesce before returning home.

We offer private accommodations, including spa room bathing, in an updated, modern environment with nurses and therapists specialized in caring for seniors through this delicate transition,” he said. “We would specifically like to acknowledge and thank the Weinberg Foundation for their generous support in providing us with a $1 million matching capital grant, which is helping to fund this project as well as some upcoming infrastructure building projects that have been in design phase and will be commencing in the near future.”

To learn more about The Bridge at Elan, contact Melissa Bednar at 570-344-6177 or visit website https://elanseniorlife.org/elan-skilled-nursing-and-rehab/.