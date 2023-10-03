🔊 Listen to this

DID YOU KNOW?

1. Grilling Tip

When grilling, don’t place meat directly over an open flame. Not only will the open flame leave black carbon residue, but an open flame has a lower temperature than glowing coals.

2. Recipe Tip

For a shorter cooking time, use boneless instead of bone-in chicken breasts. At 350 degrees, boneless chicken breasts take about 15-20 minutes to cook, while bone-in breasts take 35-45 minutes.

3. Schiff’s Meats and Produce

Schiff’s Signature Meats and Produce are used at many of the top restaurants in our area. At Schiff’s, you can buy our competitively priced meats and produce and serve them to your family and friends.

4. Save money by shopping our current flyer and newspaper ad

Plan ahead before shopping at Schiff’s. Make a list of what you need, then review the current flyer to see if there are items you can freeze or store in your pantry. Some deals are just too good to pass up!

5. About Us

As a complimentary service, we’ll custom cut any meat item you want and, most of the time, in 48 hours or less. Ask any employee for assistance and they will help you with your order.

6. Buying restaurant and family-size items

Buying larger packaging is not only good for your wallet; it’s good for the environment. When you buy family or restaurant size, there is less packaging, which means less waste, not to mention fewer trips to the grocery store and less gas wasted.

7. Dinner and lunch is served! There are over 40 hot and cold items to choose from everyday

Takeout is increasingly important to today’s busy family. At Schiff’s, you’ll find a large selection of hot food items with different specials every day. Don’t have time to cook? Soccer or Football eating up your time? Count on Schiff’s to be your go-to timesaver every day of the week.

8. For Special celebrations and events

Schiff’s not only offers crowd-size quantities of food, but you can also stock up on supplies for any celebration or event at our in-store party center. Get everything you need in one place, so you don’t have to drive all over the county. From Food to party supplies, you can count on Schiff’s.

9. Family owned

Schiff’s has been family-owned in the Scranton /Forty Fort 50 years. Keep your business local and eat well at the same time.

10. Store hours

For your convenience, Schiff’s is open seven days a week at both stores. Scranton is open Monday-Saturday 7 am – 9 pm and Sunday 7 am – 6:00 pm and Forty Fort is open Monday – Saturday open 7 am to 9 pm. Sunday 8 am – 6 pm.

11. No Membership fee

Unlike most wholesale stores, Schiff’s doesn’t charge a membership fee. And we also carry more than just family and restaurant-size packaging. Let’s not forget our old-fashioned Butcher Shop and locally grown vegetables when in season.

12. 100% guarantee

We want you to be completely satisfied with your purchase at Schiff’s, that’s why we offer a 100% money-back guarantee.02

Visit us online at www.myschiffs.com