The leaders at Children’s Service Center would like to wish all of their employees a happy holiday season and thank them for their hard work and dedication. Due to their employees’ efforts, Children’s Service Center has achieved Great Places to Work status once again this year.

Looking ahead to the new year, Children’s Service Center is looking to add to their successful team of dedicated and diverse professionals in a number of roles.

Positions available include:

Psychiatric CRNP

Full-Time Mobile Therapist – CSBBH

Family Based Therapist

Behavior Consultant – IBHS Services

Interested applicants can scan the QR code below to explore these opportunities and more. Children’s Service Center offers free health care coverage for all employees.