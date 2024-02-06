Click here to subscribe today or Login.
OFFICES OPEN FOR NOMINATION
GENERAL PRIMARY ELECTION
APRIL 23, 2024
The Luzerne County Board of Elections announces the following offices open for nomination for the General Primary to be held April 23, 2024. Major Political Parties for Luzerne County are Democratic and Republican. Third parties will be allowed to vote in this Primary Election only on Government Study Commission.
FEDERAL OFFICES
President of the United States – All Luzerne County Precincts 4 year term – Vote for One
Representative in Congress – District 8 – 2 year term – Vote for One
Representative in Congress – District 9 – 2 year term – Vote for One
United States Senator – All Luzerne County Precincts – Vote for One
STATEWIDE OFFICES
Attorney General – All Luzerne County Precincts – 4 year term – Vote for One
Auditor General – All Luzerne County Precincts – 4 year term – Vote for One
State Treasurer – All Luzerne County Precincts 4 year term – Vote for One
LOCAL STATE LEVEL OFFICES
Senator in the General Assembly – District 27, District 29 – 4 year term – Vote for One
Representative in the General Assembly – Districts 116, 117, 118, 119, 120, 121, – 2 year term – Vote for One
Delegate to the Democratic National Convention – All Luzerne County Precincts – Vote for One
Delegate to the Republican National Convention – All Luzerne County Precincts – Vote for Three
Alternate Delegate to the Republican National Convention – All Luzerne County Precincts – Vote for Three
LOCAL RACES
Member of the Republican County Committee – All Luzerne County Precincts – 4 year term – Vote for not more than 2
Ballot Initiatives (All Voters)
“Shall a Government Study Commission of seven members be elected to study the existing form of government of the County of Luzerne, to consider the advisability of the adoption of a home rule charter, and if advisable, to draft and recommend a home rule charter?” – Vote Yes or No – All Luzerne County Precincts
Government Study Commissioner – Vote for not more than 7 – All Luzerne County Precincts
CASTING OF LOTS FOR BALLOT POSITION – PURSUANT TO PENNSYLVANIA ELECTION CODE TITLE 25 P.S. § 2875
Please be advised that the casting of lots for positions on the ballot for the April 23, 2024, General Primary, will be conducted by the Luzerne County Bureau of Elections located in room 301 Penn Place, 20 N Pennsylvania Ave, Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12:00 noon. Candidates may draw for themselves or designate a person to draw for them. If the candidate/designee cannot be present for the casting of lots, Election Office staff will draw on their behalf.
BY ORDER OF THE
LUZERNE COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS