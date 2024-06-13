🔊 Listen to this

As summer kicks into high gear, The Haberdashery, owned by Eric Kuhn, is excited to announce a special sale running from June 13th to July 4th. This sale is a way of giving back to the wonderful community that has supported The Haberdashery throughout the years!

To all the fathers, we wish you a very happy Father’s Day, and to everyone, a joyous Fourth of July! As you prepare for these celebrations, we’re offering some fantastic deals to help you look your best and enjoy the season in style.

During this special event, you can enjoy discounts on a wide range of our finest apparel:

Shorts, Swimsuits, and Linens: 40% off separates or Buy One Get One Free on two or more items.

Polos, Pink and White Denim, Sport Shirts, T-Shirts, and Athletic Wear: 30% off.

Denim, Chinos, and Shoes: 15% off.

Please note that this is a final sale, applicable only to in-stock merchandise. Luxury items (including brands like Gucci, IWC, Louboutin, etc.) are excluded. Discounts are not applicable to previous purchases.

As a token of our appreciation, we continue to offer free shortening on denim and chinos.

We look forward to celebrating these special occasions with you and hope you take advantage of these incredible savings. Thank you for being a valued part of The Haberdashery family!