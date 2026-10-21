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Chariton Malak is pleased to announce that Attorney Shelby Carr has successfully passed the 2026 Pennsylvania Bar Examination, been admitted to practice before the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and has officially joined the firm as an Associate Attorney.

Attorney Carr previously served the firm as a law clerk, demonstrating exceptional dedication, sharp legal acumen, and a deep commitment to clients. In her new role, Attorney Carr will focus her practice on Estate Planning, Probate Litigation, Government & Municipal Law, Energy Law and general Civil Litigation.

Attorney Carr earned her Juris Doctor from Penn State Dickinson School of Law after receiving a Bachelor’s degree from King’s College.

Please join us in congratulating Attorney Carr on this fantastic achievement and welcoming her to the bar. You can reach Shelby directly shelby@charitonmalak.com or (570) 824-3511.

Chariton Malak has spent decades offering respected leadership and deep legal experience for clients throughout Pennsylvania. Chariton Malak handles complex business, estate, energy, municipal and real estate matters providing practical guidance tailored to each client.