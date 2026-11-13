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Cooking at home or looking for heat-and-serve convenience? Schiel’s Family Markets has three holiday dinner options, starting with a $35 turkey grocery list that feeds 10.

Feed 10 for $35: Schiel’s offers three ways to serve holiday dinner

A holiday table brings everyone together. Planning what goes on it—and what it will cost—can take a little more work.

This season, Schiel’s Family Markets is helping families in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties plan their celebration with three dinner options: a $35 turkey grocery list, a $50 ham grocery list and a $159 fully cooked turkey dinner.

Whether you enjoy preparing family favorites or would welcome a little help in the kitchen, there’s an option to match your holiday plans.

Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner: Feed 10 for $35

For families cooking at home, Schiel’s turkey dinner shopping list starts with a 12–18-pound Best Yet turkey. It also includes potatoes, green beans, yams, King’s Hawaiian rolls, butter, turkey stuffing, turkey gravy and a 10-inch pumpkin or apple pie.

At $35 to feed 10, that works out to $3.50 per person for the listed groceries. Customers purchase the ingredients and prepare the meal at home. The turkey shopping list and pricing are valid through November 28, 2026.

Thanksgiving Ham Dinner: Feed 10 for $50

Prefer ham at the center of the table? The $50 shopping list features a 5–7-pound Best Yet boneless ham, along with potatoes, green beans, corn, rolls, pumpkin pie, butter, pineapple rings, brown sugar, cranberry sauce, yams, whipped topping and stuffing.

This option also provides groceries to prepare at home, with the shopping list and pricing valid through December 24, 2026.

Prepared Turkey Dinner: Serve 10–12 for $159

For hosts who want to spend less time cooking, Schiel’s fully cooked turkey dinner needs only heating and serving.

The meal includes a 12–14-pound turkey, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, corn, homestyle stuffing, gravy, cranberry relish, dinner rolls, a pumpkin pie and an apple pie.

Orders must be placed by November 21, 2026, with an $80 deposit at the time of ordering. Pickup is required by noon on November 26, 2026.

Choose your holiday dinner

Schiel’s has two Wilkes-Barre locations—Hanover Street and George Avenue—and a Dunmore location on Wheeler Avenue.