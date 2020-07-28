Know Your Best Options When Buying Hearing Aids

It’s getting easier and cheaper to buy hearing aids. You can find them on multiple internet sites and mail-order circulars, off-the-rack at drug stores and over-the-counter at hearing aid stores. While all these options promise comparable results with better prices, they can actually be far more costly in terms of fit, performance, maintenance, and even dollars. Although hearing can be enhanced in many ways, buying without the guidance of an audiologist to match your needs to a hearing aid can actually damage your hearing.
Too good to be true…
The audiologists at Family Hearing Center caution consumers that the old adage, “If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” is particularly true when it comes to hearing aids. When cost is a primary concern, their audiology practice offers a wide variety of instruments at affordable prices and payment plans that include professional testing, fitting, follow-up and maintenance that are not options with bargain aids. There are also premium options such as coordinating with your phone, television, and other devices that are not available with online or store-bought hearing aids.
Go one on one…
Dr. Jim Zeigler AuD, CCC/A at the Family Hearing Center, advises shoppers that a one-on-one visit with a licensed audiologist can determine the cause and type of hearing loss, rule out medical issues, and focus on specific needs of a person’s social and work environments. Alternate sources cannot match the custom-made and custom-programmed experience you receive through a visit with an audiology professional.
Audiologists’ education and clinical training surpasses the salesmanship of hearing aid dealers because they are experts in all areas of hearing health – prevention, evaluation, management – as well as amplification, and function as your personal resource for complete hearing health care. Request the credentials of your hearing professional. Look for audiologists with national certification through the American Academy of Audiology or the American Speech & Hearing Association.
The trusted staff of the Family Hearing Center at Zeigler and Asby Audiology has provided all aspects of hearing care for infants, children, adults and seniors for over 50 years. With more than 120 years of combined experience, we know that we can guide you through all the confusing hearing aid claims and offers that you are bombarded with every day. We help you hear your best by listening to your needs and providing affordable hearing solutions for your family at every age and every stage of life. For your convenience, early morning and evening hours are available at either of our offices, located in Kingston and Dallas.
Know your options…
Hearing issues affect everyone, whether personally or through a family member or friend. While hearing loss can make a person feel closed off from the rest of the world, hearing aids can help open that world up again. Hearing loss not only affects the elderly; people of all ages can suffer hearing loss for a number of reasons ranging from noise exposure to personal injury. Since ninety percent of all hearing loss is permanent and cannot be treated with medication or surgery, the use of properly fit hearing aids is the best option for correcting a hearing problem and maintaining an active lifestyle. For seniors, maintaining connections to friends and family is crucial for healthy aging.
There are many different types of hearing aids, according to the American Academy of Audiology website: www.audiology.org. Dr. Judith Johnston, AuD, an audiologist with the Family Hearing Center, recommends digital hearing aids, which have different technology levels. Entry-level digital hearing aids can be programmed to allow for specific fine-tuning to the person’s hearing loss. Advanced digital hearing aids include these features in addition to specialized features such as feedback cancellation, noise reduction and adaptive directional microphones, and now offer direct wireless connections to cell phones and televisions.
According to Robert Asby MS CCC/A, an audiologist with over 50 years of experience, the type and size of your hearing aid depends on the severity and type of your hearing loss. Mild hearing loss may be served by a very small instrument that rests inside the ear canal or discretely behind the ear. Severe hearing loss may require a slightly larger behind-the-ear style hearing aid.
Take the plunge…
When searching for a hearing aid, Dr. Ashley Andrejko AuD, CCC/A, an audiologist with Family Hearing Center, suggests you examine prices carefully. Hearing aid prices and services can vary greatly from office to office. Family Hearing Center provides digital hearing aids starting at $1,200 each. Most insurance plans cover testing costs and some offer a hearing aid benefit. All hearing aids in Pennsylvania are required to be fit on a 30-day trial basis.
The good news is that today, more than ever, there are many affordable hearing aids that help people perform better in both quiet places and in noisy or difficult listening situations. If you want to hear better, make an appointment to undergo a thorough evaluation by a licensed audiologist to determine the type and degree of hearing loss that you have. At this visit you can also discuss with your audiologist which particular types of hearing aids would best fit not only your hearing loss but help you maintain your lifestyle.
For more information on hearing loss and hearing aids go to www.afamilyhearingcenter.com.
Hearing aids provided by an audiologist are the best value in terms of personalized fit, performance and service.
Hearing aids should be specifically selected for your hearing level and your lifestyle needs. Amplification that over-corrects or is not adaptable can actually harm your hearing.
Our office will confirm expenses covered by your insurance and develop a payment plan to suit your needs.
