Hoffman’s Sausage Company since 1879- Oh Snap!

Tile Distributors of America’s David and Jacqui Lowe talk about their past and their company’s future.

David and Jacqui Lowe purchased Tile Distributors of America (TDA), a Wilkes-Barre business with nearly 50 years of service, in 2018.

For the Scott Township couple, the move allowed them to match their diverse personal and professional experience with a company in which they see much potential to grow sales – all while working with a team that loves what they do.

After purchasing the Wilkes-Barre business – a ceramic and porcelain tile, marble and granite distributor and importer serving the Wyoming Valley and beyond – from Jerry Fabian, they couldn’t be happier to come to work every day.

And chances are they’ll see Fabian when they do.

“He still comes to work every single day,” the Lowes stated during a recent chat with the Abington Journal. “This is his baby.”

Fabian, 75, said it provided him and his family with a great living throughout the years.

“I had a great time doing it,” said Fabian, who initially began working at the site in the manufacturing facility, before rising through the ranks and eventually owning the business later in the 1970s.

It’s still going strong today.

“I think the success of the business was because I was an installer and I understood the business,” he said.

When it came time to sell so that he could retire, Fabian said he didn’t want a big corporation to acquire it, even though he had offers.

“I wanted to keep it local and I cared about my employees who have been with me from 20 to 40 years,” he said.

“I’m very happy that someone like David and Jacqui could take it and make it much bigger, too.”

David and Jacqui, fresh off one year of ownership, agree.

Born into the business

David’s father was a was a floor covering installer and began teaching him the trade since he was four-years-old.

“I was born into the floor covering business,” David said.

“I could be a hands-on owner that understands the needs and struggles of the wholesale trade customer base because I installed floors my whole childhood as well as put myself through college doing it,” he added.

David spent 1996 to 1999 traveling across the country educating dealers and installers in a classroom, as well giving hands-on demonstrations in the art of installing laminate flooring.

“I gained a respect from the trade and learned what they needed from their trusted wholesale partner,” he said. “I saw what worked for wholesalers across the United States and will use the best practices of each at TDA.”

‘A ray of sunshine’

David says: The TDA opportunity was a bright ray of sunshine. “I spent 18 years on the road traveling all over the world buying and selling tile for a wholesaler. I knew that the TDA model was exactly what the market needed and it would allow me to stop traveling and spend more time with my wife and children. I researched the company on the outside. I spoke to customers that were happy with TDA and knew that Jerry (Fabian) was ready to retire. I signed a non-disclosure agreement to see exactly what was going on. TDA needed an aggressive leader.”

David says he can grow the company using all of his experience.

He and Jacqui’s plans included freshening up the showroom, creating a product chart and creating social media accounts to help promote the company.

“We will work tirelessly to succeed in this opportunity,” he said, stressing that they plan to keep the loyal customers happy and keep providing the same exceptional service such as delivering tiles right to doorsteps, which takes work away from husbands, he joked.

The great selection of backsplash tile is a big draw, and TDA has designers on hand to do 1-on-1 consultations and meetings to help the process along.

The best part: the Lowes and their staff hold the customer’s hand as they walk through the process. Our employees are very knowledgeable about tile and the latest trends.

Jacqui’s story

Jacqui grew up helping her brother in the car business so she knows what it takes to run a successful business. Jacqui is an experienced registered nurse who worked in hospitals and various specialties. She spent many years as a stay-at-home mom. She also saw the impact that David’s work was having on his ability to be with their family.

When one summer passed and the kids hadn’t asked where he was in the world or when he would be coming home, they knew it was time for a change.

She and David searched for and looked at many businesses in different industries.

“Once I walked into TDA I loved the atmosphere of being in an old fashioned business,” Jacqui said.

In their initial meetings with TDA owner Fabian, “I felt he was a kind, gentle, caring, sharp, and very intelligent man,” Jacqui said.

She was struck by how he asked the couple “questions like will you keep the employees and will you keep the same name.” She was impressed by the healthcare Fabian provided the employees and she wanted to continue to provide the employees with excellent health care, like companies did long ago. She added healthy employees come to work everyday!”

“Most of the customers and staff knew each other by first name and there was no stress in the employees’ faces,” Jacqui said. “There was so much laughter in TDA, and our mission is to keep that warm, friendly, positive atmosphere.”

The Lowes plan to bring their own boys — Reinor, Braxton, and Roman — to work on the weekends.

“I thought if we could just walk in Mr. Fabian’s footsteps, and bring our family on board this will continue to grow and bring our dreams come true of getting David home each night to his family and also have time for his own hobbies,” Jacqui said.

They’ve been able to do just that, with TDA having an excellent year!

Looking ahead

In addition to the family feel, Jacqui said the Lowes began their journey in owning TDA by bringing in the latest and greatest tile that they and their friends would want in their own homes, while meeting every budget.

Her insights from the healthcare field also play a role.

“One of the struggles of growing older in your home is your shower and bath,” Jacqui said, urging him to look at the idea of curbless showers.

“Everyone at some time in their life will have surgery, illness, and need assistance,” she added. “Look into the future of your home because everyone wants to stay in their homes as long as possible to grow old.”

Perhaps the best part for the Lowes is that they get to “share an office and go out on a date every day for lunch,” David joked.

The couple is proud to continue Fabian’s values, ethics, morals, and scruples. They look forward to many more years of providing satisfaction to TDA customers.

And that is why you don’t want to shop in big box stores for your tile!

Tile Distributors of America

300 Mundy St., Wilkes-Barre PA 18702

570-822-6123

sales@tiledistributorsofamerica.com

M/T/W/F: 8am-5pm

Thurs: 8am-8pm

Sat: 9am-1pm

Sun: closed