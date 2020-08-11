Hoffman’s Sausage Company since 1879- Oh Snap!

In 1861 at age 42, Frank W. Hofmann left Bromberg, Germany with his wife and children and set off for America. They settled in Syracuse, New York. Frank brought his original, tasty sausage recipes with him. In 1879, Hofmann Brothers, a retail meat market was born. Frank’s sons, August C. and John Hofmann, worked side-by-side with their father and later transitioned the business into a wholesale and retail business, manufacturing sausage on a larger scale.

John Hofmann left the company and August C. acquired his brother’s interest in 1896. The company name changed to A.C. Hofmann & Sons in 1911. When August C. Hofmann died in 1921, his son A.C. Hofmann took over as president…it was truly a generational family business. Frank W. Hofmann lived long enough to see his children and grandchildren make recipes that he loved and passed down to the family. He died at the age of 103 in 1923. The company changed names again in 1932 to Hofmann Packing Company and two years later in 1934, the famous Snappy Griller, a German-inspired sausage and white wonder, was introduced to the world!

Hofmanns, and then Flooks, ran the family sausage business for close to 140 years. Elizabeth Hofmann Flook, daughter of A.C. Hofmann, Jr., assumed leadership of the company after her father’s death, making her the queen of hot dogs for a brief time. Her husband, Walter E. Flook, Sr., acquired control of the company along with expert sausage maker, John W. Kachmarik, and they changed the company name one final time to Hofmann Sausage Company in 1968.

In 1970, Hofmann opened the manufacturing facility on Eastern Avenue where it remains today. And in 1999, Rusty Flook became President of Hofmann Sausage Company and a 5th generation family member to make the famous hot dogs and sausages in Syracuse, New York. Rusty remains involved in the family business today along with a group of investors who purchased ownership in 2012. Many of the current investors grew up in Central New York eating and loving Hofmann products.

The iconic brand represents family time, backyard cookouts with friends, and tailgates at stadiums across Upstate New York and beyond. Just as Frank W. Hofmann and his sons used quality cuts of meat and select spices well over a century ago, Hofmann continues to make original favorites as well as new and exciting products using the handcrafted techniques that helped make the company famous. So when you bite into that recognizable snap of a Hofmann, you are experiencing a little bit of history. Hofmann, simply the best hot dogs and sausages in America. Taste Tells!

