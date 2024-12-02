🔊 Listen to this

Detective Sgt. Chaz Balogh, posing here with his K-9 partner, Spike, was recognized by Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo during Monday’s tree-lighting ceremony for his many years of service to the county. He will begin his retirement on Thursday, and so will Spike.

Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith, second from right, and friends from the Luzerne County Barbershop Harmony Chorus harmonized on several well-known carols and then invited the audience of about 100 people to stand and join them in singing “Silent Night.”

As about 100 people gathered in the Luzerne County Courthouse Rotunda Monday afternoon, they couldn’t help but notice a huge holiday tree.

Estimated at close to 25 feet tall, the concolor fir, which reportedly had been growing at Helen & Ed’s Tree Farm since 1990, was covered with ornaments, but it wasn’t particularly bright.

Then Claire O. Skene and her sister Gabriella E. Skene, granddaughters of Chief County Solicitor Harry W. Skene, turned on the lights, and their audience, which included a fellow with a white beard dressed in a red suit, burst into applause.

“Let us take a moment to reflect on the true meaning of the festivities of this time,” Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo told the crowd, wishing them love and compassion, generosity and happiness, “just as the lights on this tree will shine brightly in the darkness.”

Luzerne County Controller Walter Griffith and several singing friends from the Wyoming Valley Barbershop Harmony Chorus entertained the crowd by harmonizing on such holiday favorites as “Angels We Have Heard on High,” “Walking in a Winter Wonderland,” “Jingle Bells” and “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

During the “Rudolph” song, lead singer Joe Husty wore a blinking and bulbous red nose, and “Santa Claus” arrived at the appropriate time in the song to pantomime that he wanted Rudolph to guide his sleigh.

For a final number, the barbershop-style singers invited their audience to stand and join them in “Silent Night,” which the crowd seemed to know, even the second verse, without having song sheets.

Later, Brett Alexander of the Badlees, who is a member of the Luzerne County Arts & Entertainment Hall of Fame in addition to the Central Pennsylvania Music Hall of Fame, sang and accompanied himself on guitar, opening his part of the program with “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen.”

Crocamo also took time during the festivities to recognize Detective Sgt. Charles “Chaz “Balogh, whom she praised for his many years of service.

After more than 30 years of experience as a deputy sheriff, local law enforcement officer and detective, Balogh will retire on Thursday, along with his K-9 partner, Spike, a Labrador Retriever and rescue dog who joined the Luzerne County DA’s office in 2018.

Spike, who has a knack for finding hidden electronic devices, worked with his handler as a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crime Unit, fighting crimes against children and computer crimes.