Ashley woman treasures The Last Supper, hand crafted in leather

Ann Warnick used to have a ritual.

Every year on Holy Thursday she’d take the picture of the Last Supper, the one her late husband, George, had carved by hand into a 2.5 by 4-foot piece of leather, from its place of honor on her living room wall.

Then the Ashley woman would loan it to St. Leo’s Church, where it would be displayed on the altar during the Holy Thursday Mass which, she noted, is a day Christians commemorate the Last Supper, a meal Jesus celebrated with his apostles.

“I’m so proud of it,” she said softly. “So proud of the talent he had.”

“I light it up at night.”

This year, of course, due to coronavirus concerns, there was no public Mass at St. Leo/Holy Rosary Parish in Ashley or anywhere else in the Diocese of Scranton on Holy Thursday and there won’t be any on Easter Sunday.

“I’m watching it on television,” Warnick said.

During the past few days of Holy Week Warnick has contented herself with watching Mass on TV, reading a book of devotions, and admiring her husband’s artwork, which shows Jesus at a table surrounded by his 12 apostles, including Judas. At the moment depicted in the carving Judas is about to leave and betray Jesus to the authorities who will have him executed.

That part of the biblical story is sad; but then the story turns joyous.

On Easter Sunday, Christians around the world celebrate Jesus resurrection and think about him “conquering death.” As the Catholic liturgy describes it, they look forward “with joyful hope” to someday being united with him and reunited with departed loved ones.

While she’s thinking about things like that, Warnick, a retired waitress and grandmother, also reflects on her husband’s love and the talent revealed in the many things he crafted before his death eight years ago — from the purse with the intricate floral design to the wallet with a Penn State insignia.

He’d once given a similar wallet to the late Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, Warnick said.

“He made me a check book cover and I’ll never get rid of it, even though it’s starting to show wear and tear,” Warnick said. “Who says you have to have new things all the time?”

Her husband, who worked many years for Acme Markets, learned to work with leather during his military service in the early 1960s, when he was stationed at Camp Polk in Louisiana, she said.

And the Last Supper, which took him 9 months to complete, was his masterpiece.

“He had to wet the leather (first),” she said. “He’d soak it in the bath tub.”

Then he’d get to work at a tiny table, with a set of tools.

“I’ve told my daughter, Jackie, she can have it after I go,” Warnick said. “I told her to keep it, not to give it away. And she said, Mom, the only place I’d ever give it would be to the Vatican, for the pope.”