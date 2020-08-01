Wilkes-Barre Chamber to host diversity series

August 1, 2020 Times Leader news-main
By Maria Dibuo [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — In response to recent protests and marches, increasing diversity and inclusion are topics in the minds of many in the community.

Locally, the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce is attempting to increase awareness of these concepts by offering a webinar series over six weeks.

The Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Webinar Series will be held from Thursday, Sept. 17, to Thursday, Oct. 22, and will be presented by PNC Bank.

The series hopes to offer insight on topics such as viewpoint diversity, implicit bias and career advice for women. The webinar series is free to members of the community and will be live-streamed via Zoom, as well as on the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

Everal “Ben” Eaton, membership director of the Chamber, explained the idea for the webinar series spurred from strategic planning done in 2019 by the diversity council of the chamber.

“Increasing diversity and advocacy were two key pillars we really wanted to focus on,” said Eaton when speaking of the inspiration for the series. “Originally, a diversity summit was going to be held in April, but we had to pivot a bit with COVID.”

Each segment of the series will offer a guest speaker specializing on the topic at hand. Speakers will also field questions from those participating in the webinar series online.

The first week of the series will feature Teri Ooms, executive director of The Institute, and cover data and diversity.

“We found our community is becoming increasingly more diverse,” Eaton explained. “I think a lot of people want to make their business diverse but aren’t sure of what avenue to take to do that.”

Those interested in participating in the webinar series can register through the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce website, wilkes-barre.org, as well as get involved in the Chamber and its diversity council through the website’s “get involved” tab.

“I’d like people to know that they are welcome and we’d love to have them, as well as input from members of the community,” said Eaton. “We hope to do more events as we continue to grow.”

