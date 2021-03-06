🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas Judge Fred A. Pierantoni III, a 1980 graduate of Wilkes University, will be the keynote speaker at the school’s Law Day for high school students set for March 23.

The free program will be held via Zoom, and students can register online at wilkes.edu/lawday.

Along with Pierantoni’s presentation, pre-law adviser and political science professor Kyle Kreider will interview representatives from Penn State Law and Drexel University’s Thomas R. Kline School of Law, focusing on Wilkes’ accelerated 3+3 programs that allow “exceptional students to earn both a bachelor’s degree and a J.D. in just six years, according to a media release.

The event will include a roundtable discussion and question and answer session with Wilkes alumni who went on to law school.

“In our ever-changing world, a law degree provides people with enormous transferable skills that can take them into many different careers,” Kreider said in a media release. “Law Day can be a first step in that endeavor.”