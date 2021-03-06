🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Essayist and poet Brenda Miller will be one of two Visiting Writers at King’s College for the 2020-21 academic year. Due to the pandemic, Miller’s residency will be virtual, but she will work with King’s students online.

While Miller will be working with students in conjunction with the Creative Nonfiction Writing Workshop, she will also conduct a free virtual reading of her work open to the public via Zoom March 25 at 7:30 p.m., followed by a question and answer session.

Miller penned five essay collections, the most recent “An Earlier Life,” and has won six Pushcart Prizes. Her poetry chapbook “The Daughters of Elderly Women” nabbed the 2020 Floating Bridge Press Chapbook Award, according to a media release.

She co-authored “Tell it Slant: Creating, Refining and Publishing Creative Nonfiction” (third edition) and “The Pen and The Bell: Mindful Writing in a Busy World.” Miller serves as professor of English at Western Washington University and associate faculty at the Ranier Writing Workshop.

The College English Department sponsors the annual program. For more information or to request access to the public Zoom meeting, contact assistant technical English professor Jennifer Judge Yonkoski at [email protected] or 570-208-5900, ext. 5487.