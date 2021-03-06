Issue pertains to Radle’s titles with borough

Luzerne County Councilman Stephen J. Urban is questioning Exeter borough’s plan to hold a special meeting at noon Monday.

“Are they trying to fix something because I found something?” he asked Friday.

The legal advertisement says the borough’s virtual meeting was called to address “modifications to the borough manager duties and contract.”

Urban last week publicly asserted council colleague Kendra Radle is barred from serving on council under the state’s county code because of her recent additional treasurer title while working as Exeter’s manager.

He said he has yet to receive a solicitor’s legal response to his claim and is suspicious Exeter officials are meeting Monday, the day before council’s Tuesday meeting in which Radle’s eligibility is likely to be discussed.

“This ad is proof that there must be some type of conflict,” Urban said.

Exeter response

Borough Solicitor Raymond A. Hassey said there are differing legal opinions on whether Radle could serve on county council while performing borough treasurer duties, and the borough does not want to invest time and resources engaging in extensive legal analysis or conflict over the matter.

Council appointed Radle as assistant treasurer on Feb. 5, with no additional compensation, but she has not handled any cash, checks or duties in that role, Hassey said.

Council plans to vote Monday to remove assistant treasurer from her title and duties, Hassey said.

“The county code says what it says, and rather than operate in any gray areas and because of the potential matter of ethics, Kendra and borough council wanted to err on the side of avoiding any impropriety and doing the right thing,” Hassey said.

As part of a manager transition plan, Radle was hired as borough co-manager in January. Debra Serbin is also in a borough manager position but plans to retire later this year, according to meeting minutes and Hassey.

Serbin also is treasurer. Hassey said it will be “very easy on the borough end” to assign treasurer work to someone else when Serbin leaves.

He emphasized the borough manager has many duties.

“Kendra was hired as a manager, and her compensation was to be the manager,” Hassey said. “She wasn’t hired to be treasurer.”

Hassey said he plans to present a letter to the county outlining the matter after Monday’s borough council vote.

The treasurer add-on already has been removed from Radle’s job title on the borough website.

Instructions to attend Monday’s borough council meeting are posted at www.exeterborough.com.

Radle said Friday she was hired as Exeter manager and is compensated only for that position.

“To avoid any impropriety or appearance of impropriety, Exeter Borough Council, the borough solicitor and myself decided it was best to amend my borough manager duties to clarify that I have not — nor will ever act — as the Exeter borough treasurer while maintaining my office as Luzerne County Councilwoman,” Radle wrote.

She added: “Exeter borough is my home, and I want to be sure I am representing Exeter to the best of my abilities in my role as manager, just as I will continue to do my best to represent the taxpayers of Luzerne County as councilwoman.”

County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said the county office of law is still completing its legal analysis of the matter and stressed the county has no control over Exeter’s decision to hold a meeting.

Council tension

Urban had emailed his argument about Radle’s dual roles to county council minutes into this week’s special council meeting to vacate three county election board seats.

All 10 of Urban’s council colleagues voted to remove Urban and the two fellow Republican election board members — Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould — who recently appointed him despite the solicitor’s repeated notice of a county home rule charter ban on council members serving on that board.

Urban’s email about Radle said it was “Luzerne County’s hypocrisy at its finest!”

Radle, also a Republican, had taken a strong stance against Urban’s decision to accept the election board seat while aware of the charter ban.

As a precaution, Radle stepped down as vice chair of the county Republican party “with regret” in case that organization decided to take a position in support of Urban, Dombroski-Gebhardt and Gould. Party leaders did not end up weighing in during the council meeting removing the three.

“I can’t in good conscience support elected officials who feel they’re above the law,” Radle said in reference to Urban at that time, stressing she remains a proud Republican.