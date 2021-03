🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A blessing of Kingston/Forty Fort Fire Department Engine 1 was conducted on March 1.

Blessing of the engine was performed by Deacon John Jorda (left) and Kingston Fire Department Chaplain Donald Fiske.

In attendance were Fire Chief Frank Guido, Assistant Chief Len Chesterfield and professional fire fighters assigned to shift and on-duty members of the of the police department, along with volunteer firefighters.

Engine1 was Placed in service on March 1.