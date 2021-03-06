🔊 Listen to this

If the environment is a hot topic for you, and you’re in grades 7-12, Earth Day this year has an option for voicing your idea and opinion. The University of Scranton is sponsoring an essay contest on the theme “Caring for our Common Home.”

The theme may seem a bit broad, but the University offered a few possible topics to get creative juices flowing: Conservation; recycling; animal agriculture; renewable energy; eliminating single use containers; bees; gardening; transportation, Paris Climate Agreement, Laudato Si (from the first line of the encyclical “Laudato si’, mi Signore,” or “Praise be to you, my Lord”), food composting, and plant based diets.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic — which, by definition, exemplifies just how common our home really is, regardless of where you live — entries can only be submitted electronically this year, sent via email to [email protected] The deadline for electronic submission is April 9. No mail-in submissions will be accepted this year.

A few other rules:

• Student essays need to clearly explain their position on their topic and include information on the topic’s impact on the earth. The essay should provide a clear understanding of the topic and the theme.

• 7th and 8th grade essays must be between 200 and 400 words.

• 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grade essays must be between 300 and 500 words

• Each essay must be type written (word processed) and the original work of the submitter.

• Submissions must include the student’s name, address, phone number, email, grade, age, and school. The name of teacher should be included if this is part of a school or class project.

• All essays must also include the total number of words in the essay (as they must be submitted electronically, the program used to write then should readily provide a word count).

• Judging will be based on: 75% on content (essays must show a clear understanding of sustainability, your specific topic, and the impact on the Earth; 15% on grammar, spelling, and other mechanics; and 10% on form (remembering to include student’s name, grade, school, and other requirements listed above.

There is no charge for submissions. . Contest winners will be announced and recognized at a virtual event on Earth Day itself, April 22.