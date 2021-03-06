🔊 Listen to this

PRINGLE — Kingston police refiled charges against a Luzerne man accused of stealing six Delmonico steaks by force from Gerrity’s Supermarket in January.

Corey David Arnott, 28, last known address as Kelly Street, selected six steaks from the market’s meat department and concealed the food items in a duffel bag on Jan. 18, according to court records.

When Arnott passed cash registers without paying for the items, an employee attempted to stop him from leaving the store, court records say.

Arnott forced the employee out of his way that initiated a struggle, police said.

Police in court records say Arnott ran out of the store and through the parking lot.

A witness followed Arnott to an apartment on Main Street, Luzerne, where police found him hiding in a bedroom, court records say.

A bag Arnott used to steal the steaks was found behind a fireplace inside the residence, police said.

Police said surveillance camera’s recorded the alleged incident.

Police initially charged Arnott with robbery and retail theft on Jan. 18.

A district judge dismissed the charges following a preliminary hearing Feb. 23.

Police on Friday refiled the charges against Arnott, who was arraigned and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 bail.

In unrelated cases, Arnott is facing drug trafficking and possession charges by Kingston police alleging he delivered heroin and fentanyl to a buyer on May 18. He was released on the drug peddling charges when his bail was modified to $25,000 unsecured on Dec. 14.

Arnott is also facing drug possession offenses filed by Wilkes-Barre police.