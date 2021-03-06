🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Saturday reported 44 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths. The death count is at 741.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 25,165 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,157 cases and 426 deaths; Monroe County has 9,885 cases and 272 deaths.

Vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:

• 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

• 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,777,440 doses total through March 4:

• First/single doses, 88% (1,909,291 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)

• Second doses, 57% (868,149 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.