HUNTINGTON TWP. — The Shickshinny barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are requesting the public’s help to identify the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a 7-year-old boy on Friday evening.

According to a release issued by the state police, the Shickshinny barracks received multiple calls just before 6 p.m. on Friday in reference to a hit-and-run incident on Bonnieville Road.

The victim was riding his bicycle when a dark-colored pickup truck fatally struck the child, and then fled east from the scene on Bonnieville Road.

State police believe that the driver of the truck is male, and that he is aware that he hit the victim due to the impact and manner that the vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone who might have information as to the identity of the driver is asked to call the Shickshinny barracks at 570-542-4117. State police are also asking body/repair shops to report any requests they get to do quick repair on dark pickup trucks that appear to have sustained fresh damage.