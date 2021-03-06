Event raises funds to support families in early learning programs

Participants are socially distanced during the ‘Spin for Scholarships’ event at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Saturday.

Michaelene Mecadon leads the 8 a.m. session of the ‘Spin for Scholarships’ event at the the Greater Pittston YMCA on Saturday.

Pete Adonizio, of Lafln, wears a 2021 Spin-A-Thon T-shirt during 8 a.m. session of the ‘Spin for Scholarships’ event at the Greater Pittston YMCA on Saturday. The event was held at the Pittston and Wilkes-Barre YMCA in addition to being held virtually.

PITTSTON – More than 150 people showed up at area YMCAs on Saturday morning ready for an hour of exercising for a cause.

The Third Annual Spin-A-Thon’s theme this year was “Spin for Scholarships,” which will support families in early learning programs, helping to offset the cost of childcare expenses. The event had a St. Patrick’s Day theme.

This year, in order to increase the number of participants and in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event took place in three locations – the Greater Pittston YMCA, the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA and via live Zoom. This provided appropriate social distancing space for those who wanted to safely participate in an event that many described as a win/win – providing participants a chance to get safely back out into the community, while enabling financial assistance for those in need.

Board members Kevin O’Boyle and Jay Duff were two of about 20 board members that donned green T-shirts and other accessories to participate in the event.

Although both are physically fit, spinning was something they were trying for the first time. They both said they enjoyed it.

Greater Pittston Executive Director Janelle Drach said participants were a mix between seasoned spinners and those mounting the bikes for the first time.

Participants were able to choose from four class times that ran from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the hour.

The event cost attendees $25 and included a T-shirt and an hour of spinning and fellowship with others.

Last year’s event raised more than $8,000, and the goal for this year is to match or exceed that amount. More than 60% of children participating in the Pittston YMCA childcare program are beneficiaries of some scholarship money.

“We were lucky enough to be able to host this event last year, right before the pandemic hit us locally,” Drach said. “In 2021, with a year of learning the best way to provide wellness programming in a safe way, we wanted to continue this fun event and do so in a way anyone can feel comfortable participating. We know how much everyone misses these community events, are happy to be slowly re-introducing them in a thoughtful way.”

The Pittston YMCA has served as a valuable community resource throughout the pandemic, providing reliable childcare for working parents, many of whom are essential workers.

It has expanded its childcare services this year to meet the needs of grade school children who are attending school on an abbreviated or virtual schedule.

O’Boyle and Duffy emphasized that the Y has provided children access to the pool and gym, adding physical activity to their lives in addition to academics at their home schools.

“And to get them away from these for a bit,” Duffy said, pointing at his phone.

Those childcare services go far beyond a simple play time or babysitting service, but instead serve to provide a stable base for youngsters and to prepare them for future education.

The pandemic has rocked the financial stability of many parents, so money raised will go toward scholarships to assist struggling parents and build a sense of community support.

The Pittston YMCA merged with the Wilkes-Barre YMCA last year, and both facilities will benefit from the event, using funds raised to support their child care programs.