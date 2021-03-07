Excitement, emotion as ‘grand reopening’ of Mohegan Sun Arena approaches

The skating rink at the Mohegan Sun Arena awaits the return of fans for Penguins games.

The floors in the bathrooms at Mohegan Sun Arena have been replaced.

The marquee at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza reminds the public to wear a face mask during the pandemic.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — As the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza prepares to open its doors to a limited number of hockey fans, Will Beekman, general manager for ASM Global, said it will feel like a grand reopening of sorts and definitely somewhat emotional.

“It’s been a long and difficult year, but we are thrilled to welcome fans back to Mohegan Sun Arena,” Beekman said. “We are dedicated to providing a safe environment for our patrons, employees, athletes and artists, but we need help. We need everyone to assist us by following all guidelines. We’re finally heading in the right direction, and together we can make sure that progress continues.”

The arena will reopen to Penguins fans on March 19, with 15% capacity — that would be 1,245 maximum fans based on the capacity for hockey games of 8,300. The Arena total capacity is 10,000. Beekman said 1,500 people are allowed to be in the arena, including fans, players, team staff and arena employees.

The Penguins are scheduled to skate against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on March 19, with fans in attendance.

Fans can expect changes/improvements to the Arena as per pandemic CDC guidelines.

Beekman said the arena staff has done its best over the past year to remain positive and to use the downtime wisely. He said a few projects that had long been put on the back burner due to the usual busy event schedule have been completed. And, he said, more importantly, several new projects were identified that will make the arena a safer venue upon reopening.

“We are still a long way from getting back to normal, but we are getting closer,” Beekman said. “And while we can’t wait to welcome 10,000 of our closest friends back into the building, smaller capacities offer us a chance to ease back into things, and to make sure we are doing this safely and responsibly. Our staff is the best at what they do. We are going to learn as we go, and we will return stronger and safer than ever.”

Beekman added, “This is what we do. We are in the business of creating experiences and memories that last a lifetime. It’s been difficult to see the lights off and those seats empty for the past 12 months. We’re ready to get back to business.”

All ticket sales for the hockey games will go through the Penguins and season ticket holders will be given priority to purchase tickets.

Beekman said a few concession stands will be open — not all of them.

“But we will have enough available for 1,500 people,” he said.

Changes have been made

Beekman said the main objective for reopening to the public has been to provide a safe and enjoyable return to live events. He said ASM Global created VenueShield — a comprehensive and industry-leading reopening program. The protocols and procedures are being activated in various stages worldwide at more than 325 ASM Global facilities (including Mohegan Sun Arena), providing the highest levels of safety, security and consumer confidence, in alignment with approvals from local government officials and healthcare experts.

Using guidance from the VenueShield program, Beekman said the ASM Global staff at the arena has implemented significant changes and upgrades inside the venue to assist in a safe reopening.

Here are a few of those items:

Touchless plumbing and restroom fixtures — All venue restrooms are now equipped with touchless faucets, flushers and soap dispensers.

Restroom flooring — The floors in all restrooms on the concourse and suite levels have been replaced with a resin epoxy material that is brighter, more modern and much easier to clean and disinfect.

Air filtration — State-of-the-art HVAC system has been re-engineered to increase outside air circulation. Bipolar Ionization technology has been added to clean the air of pollutants in key venue locations, including food prep locations.

Food and beverage — Venue concession stands will feature individual lanes for ordering and pickup, and Plexiglas partitions have been installed at all locations. VenueShield markers on the floor at all food stands will assist customers in maintaining a safe physical distance. Credit cards are accepted at all concession stands, and cashless transactions are strongly encouraged.

Club and suite seats — More than 1,000 fabric seats in the club section and in all suites are currently being replaced with new seats that feature vinyl cushions and seat backs. This will allow for maximum comfort while providing a surface that is much easier to clean and disinfect. The arena fully expects these seats to be installed in time for the March 19 Penguins game.

Seating areas — The box office has implemented a new seating manifest that will meet social distancing requirements. Seats will be separated into socially distant “pods” and VenueShield “Safe Seat” stickers will be used to assist in seat identification.

Cleaning — Existing cleaning measures throughout the venue will be amplified to include routine sanitization efforts using CDC-approved disinfectants and electrostatic sprayers.

Ticketing — Mobile ticket options are available and strongly encouraged for venue ingress at all events.

Masks and social distancing — Social distancing will be strictly enforced throughout the venue, and masks must be worn at all times. Masks may be lowered temporarily when eating or drinking.

AHL protocols — The VenueShield reopening program is being integrated with the American Hockey League’s Return to Play protocols for all hockey games. The arena staff is working closely with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to put the proper safety measures in place for patrons, employees and athletes alike.

Long process

Beekman said there is no doubt that it has been an extremely difficult year.

“But we remain cautiously optimistic that there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Beekman said.

For now, Beekman said the live event industry seems to be positioning itself for a possible return in the fall of 2021.

“Whether or not that comes to fruition depends on many factors that are way beyond our control,” Beekman said. “But if we can get back to meaningful capacities by the third or fourth quarter, then I think the concert floodgates will open and we will experience an extremely busy final four months of the year.”

Beekman said the fall and winter calendars are currently packed with potential concerts and family shows that are sitting tight and crossing fingers.

“And make no mistake, those doors will reopen,” he said.

Last week, Gov. Tom Wolf eased attendance restrictions and allowed for 15% of maximum occupancy for venues regardless of size. Spectators and workers must be able to comply with the 6-foot physical distancing requirement, and masks, social distancing and hand hygiene measures also must still be enforced.

“Pennsylvania is taking a measured approach to revising or lifting mitigation orders,” Wolf said. “The reason we are seeing cases drop can be attributed, in part, to people following the mitigation efforts we have in place.”