When the pandemic arrived, we really didn’t know what to expect.

As the situation worsened, we were faced with a sudden and stark change in our routines. We were sent home to work from our kitchen or dining room tables, or from a desk in a garage or den or basement or attic.

We were confined — removed from our workplaces, our social places and our, yes, daily routines.

We had to cope with this new normal, as it’s been called.

I had my own way of coping with the isolation. After my work day, I would get in my car and go for a ride. My usual route would take me around Harveys Lake and back “over the mountain” to Plymouth, my hometown. I would drive through my neighborhood, stopping at times to remember the fun that was had in that neighborhood and thinking about all that was learned and how my life began to take shape.

Like I said, it was extremely therapeutic for me.

And while in the car, I kept in touch with the real world, listening to sports and news talk shows and also singing along to my favorite music channels.

It worked for me. It got me through those darkest of days and kept me focused on getting through the restrictions of the pandemic, while all the while I longed for the day when the pandemic would be behind us.

It seems that we are headed in the right direction. It took a while, but people, for the most part, have come to the realization that we must wear “the masks” and we must “socially distance” and we must respect the rights of others.

And, we must get the vaccine.

I received my first dose and I will soon be going for the second dose. I am certain there will be booster shots in the offing, part of this “new normal” we will be living for some time.

And as we approach post-pandemic times, we must be careful not to rush the process. Yes, we want to return to indoor dining, hanging out in bars to watch sports, head to a Penguins game, watch a movie in a theater and attend events like the downtown Wilkes-Barre Fine Arts Fiesta.

It was announced this week that”a safety-minded “Presentation of the Arts 2021” will be held on Public Square on May 14, 15, and 16, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, And, all Centers for Disease Control guidelines regarding masking, sanitizing and social distancing will be required at the event.

The announcement also noted that in accordance with CDC guidelines and a deep concern for the safety of every visitor, there will be no children’s activities or live entertainment at the event. Nor will there be a Juried Art exhibit this year.

“The presentation is being held as an opportunity for the arts community to embrace and inspire our regional community as we safely work our way back to normalcy,” the release stated.

Baby steps, right?

So amid all the day-to-day frustrations this pandemic has brought to all of our lives, what keeps us going is that one day — who knows when — we will return to many of the fun things in life. Like the Fine Arts Fiesta.

One day we will again be social. We will dine out. We will attend sporting events. We will have backyard barbecues. We will go shopping — in stores, with people around, and we will smile at one another and we will not fear to stand in the checkout line.

We will, won’t we?

We want more events. We want the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival, the Pittston Tomato Festival, the Plymouth Kielbasa Festivals, the church and fire company bazaars, the concerts at the Kirby Center and Mohegan Sun Arena, the Cherry Blossom Festival, the Farmers Market.

We want it all. We want our normalcy back.

So many small businesses are still suffering, struggling to stay afloat by offering take-out service. All those workers who rely on tips have few customers.

Mitigation is defined as “the action of reducing the severity, seriousness, or painfulness of something.” Well, then we must mitigate until those goals are met.

But it hasn’t been easy. Americans have always enjoyed the freedom to do as we please when we please and wherever we please. But this pandemic is testing the patience of everyone.

So as we inch closer to a less-restrictive world, we must proceed carefully. We must utilize technology to stay in touch “virtually.” Emails, text messages, phone calls, social media are all ways to socialize without violating the rules of mitigation.

Those who are alone must seek out their family members and friends. And we should all be receptive and understanding as we guide each other to that glorious post-pandemic day.

Yes, we all want to go places, enjoy events and live life unfettered by this virus.

We’re getting there. We can cross the goal line.

But when offered an inch or two or three by the CDC, the governor or the president, let’s not take a mile.