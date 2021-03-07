🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Sunday reported 39 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and two new deaths. The death count is at 743.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 25,248 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,228 cases and 426 deaths; Monroe County has 9,955 cases and 272 deaths.

On Saturday, the Department of Health confirmed that there were 2,789 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 946,985.

The state does not issue a statewide report on Sunday — a two-day report will be released Monday.

Vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 3,699,180 doses will have been allocated through March 6:

— 336,870 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 189,410 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 3,699,180 doses allocated through March 6, we have administered 2,874,919 doses total through March 5:

— First/single doses, 90 percent (1,965,745 administered of 2,172,935 allocated)

— Second doses, 60 percent (909,175 administered of 1,526,245 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

As of Saturday, there were 1,587 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 325 patients were in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

Statewide percent positivity stood at 5.7 percent.