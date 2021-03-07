🔊 Listen to this

The Republican Party of Luzerne County announced on Saturday that the party would “proudly and unanimously” endorse Luzerne County District Attorney Stefanie Salavantis and state Rep. Tarah Toohil in their campaigns for seats on the Court of Common Pleas.

“Stefanie and Tarah have been leaders in the Republican Party over the past decade,” said party chairman Justin Behrens. “Both of these great leaders are perfect examples of what it means to be a public servant; a true advocate for the people they represent.”

Salavantis announced her candidacy for county judge on Feb. 9, while Toohil made her announcement on Feb. 22. Other candidates include former Luzerne County councilman James Bobeck, Magisterial District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz and West Pittston-based attorney Laure Dennis.

There are currently two open seats on the Court of Common Pleas: the seat of Judge Thomas Burke, who will be reaching the mandatory retirement age of 75 this year, and the seat of Judge William Amesbury, who has decided to retire and transition to senior judge status.