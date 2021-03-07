🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County residents leave pictures of their loved ones to be displayed in the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Trish Zimmerman and Kim Letizi place a floral heart at the foot of the Luzerne County Courthouse steps. The heart, along with photos of Luzerne County’s COVID-19 victims, will be displayed in the Courthouse rotunda.

WILKES-BARRE — As the COVID-19 pandemic reaches the one-year mark and more than 500,000 Americans have lost their lives in the process, members of the Luzerne County community gathered on Saturday evening to honor their departed loved ones and to show unity in the face of unspeakable tragedy.

Around 100 people stood on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse for a candlelight vigil on Saturday, as both community leaders and those who have lost a loved one to COVID-19 shared their stories, reminded everyone to keep vigilant and keep safe, and to show one another that they’re not alone in their grief.

The event was organized by Kim Letizi and Trish Zimmerman, who were among two of the many speakers who experienced first-hand what it feels like to watch a loved one battle the coronavirus.

“When my dad died, I felt so alone,” said Letizi, who lost her father Paul to COVID-19. “But now, seeing all of you here … I don’t feel so alone anymore.”

Letizi described in heartbreaking detail her father’s battle with COVID, remarking that she had to say her goodbyes to him via FaceTime.

The late Letizi’s wife, Linda Letizi, also shared some brief remarks in a moment of reflection for her husband.

“The hardest part about grief when it impacts you directly is that only you can walk your journey,” she said.

Since the pandemic started, more than 700 Luzerne County residents, members of the “Luzerne County family” as described by county manager and event emcee David Pedri, have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

“We’re here to honor them, and to remember them,” Pedri said. “We’re here tonight to put faces to the names of those we’ve lost.”

A number of attendees brought pictures of their loved ones, and Pedri announced that, in addition to holding them up during the vigil, that the photos would be displayed in the Luzerne County Courthouse rotunda for the next two weeks.

Also to be displayed in the rotunda was a floral arrangement from the Floral Heart Project, unveiled by Letizi and Zimmerman on the steps of the Courthouse.

As each speaker took to the steps to share their stories, a number of empty chairs sat just at the foot of the steps. Each chair had a candle placed on it, along with a yellow paper heart that each had 10 names, the names of Luzerne County’s COVID-19 victims, written on it.

Other community speakers included Kaitlyn Connors, honoring her mother Tina; Shannon Heimbach Ferrara, honoring her brother Chad C. Eddinger and Judy Cefalo, honoring her father Anthony Chimento.

In addition to community members, several legislators and county figureheads took the mic on Saturday, including Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, state Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski and Tarah Toohil and U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright.

“500,000 dead in this country from COVID-19 … how do you even describe that?” Cartwright asked the crowd.

Though the vigil was undoubtedly a solemn occasion, a few hopeful messages shone through and were echoed by just about everyone: There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and we could all get through this — together.

Kim Letizi, speaking in reference to her father, summed the whole vigil up at the end of her remarks.

“As long as I live, you will be remembered,” Letizi said.

“As long as I live, you will be loved.”