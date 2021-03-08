🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council may fill three election board vacancies on Tuesday, but a reorganized election board won’t be meeting together for the first time the following night.

County Chief Solicitor Romilda Crocamo said she recommended canceling Wednesday’s regularly scheduled election board meeting. Even if county council selects two Republican and a Democrats to serve on the board, the new members would need time to get sworn in and make other preparations, she said.

Wednesday’s election board meeting had been scheduled before council voted last week to vacate three board seats held by county Councilman Stephen J. Urban and the two fellow Republican board members who recently appointed him to the board chairmanship seat — Joyce Dombroski-Gebhardt and Keith Gould — against Crocamo’s warnings council members can’t serve on that board due to a county home rule charter ban.

The election board is down to one member — Democrat Audrey Serniak. The board already had another vacancy because Democrat Peter Ouellette recently resigned.

A quorum of three members is required for the election board to meet, and a meeting will be necessary for the council-appointed members to select the fifth member/chair. The chair can be any political party or have no affiliation. Before Urban, the two prior chairs were selected by publicly seeking and interviewing citizen applicants.

Unless a special session is called, the next regularly scheduled election board meeting is on March 31, according to its calendar.

Council selection

Citizen applicants for the three council-appointed election board vacancies must be publicly interviewed and screened before they are eligible for consideration.

The screening involves a check to ensure the citizens don’t have any restrictions from serving under the county’s home rule charter, such as working for an employer with a county contract.

Council’s Authorities, Boards and Commissions (ABC) Committee is meeting virtually at 6 p.m. Monday to interview applicants.

At least six Democrats and three Republicans had applied for election board seats as of Friday afternoon, with more possible before the meeting, said council Vice Chairman Chris Perry, who chairs that committee. Council members had issued a plea for applicants following last week’s removal vote.

Republican Andrew Holter, of Laflin, is among those offering to fill an election board seat. His willingness is known because he cited it as the reason he is resigning from the county’s Blighted Property Review Committee, according to a letter attached to council’s Tuesday voting agenda declaring that vacancy.

Holter’s letter said it has come to his attention there is a need for public servants with integrity who will abide by the strictest code of ethics to serve on the election board.

He said it would be his “honor and privilege to help ensure fair and free elections” in the county and that voters “deserve nothing less.”

“Honesty and integrity are my core values, transcending any political beliefs or affiliations,” Holter wrote. “I’m interested in the truth and doing what is right and legal first and foremost.”

Council’s Tuesday meeting, also virtual, starts at 6 p.m.

The agenda tentatively includes the appointment of two Republicans and a Democrat, pending the results of the ABC interviews and screening.

The election board serves as an independent citizen body to oversee elections, make determinations on flagged ballots and write-in votes and certify election results. A board quorum will be needed to approve the county’s primary election ballot later this month.

County Cares

The composition of another county board — the County Cares Commission — also will be discussed at Tuesday’s council meeting.

In the wake of the vote on Urban’s ineligibility to serve on the election board, county Councilman Walter Griffith has argued the charter also prevents three council members from serving on the County Cares Commission.

Council is set to vote Tuesday on Griffith’s proposed resolution vacating the Cares Commission seats held by Council members Matthew Vough, Kendra Radle and Perry.

The county law office and some council members have argued the Cares Commission and the county Blighted Property Review Committee, which also includes a council member, are ad hoc entities that report to council and are different from the boards established by the home rule charter.

Created last year, the commission also includes citizens and focuses on helping the homeless, those with substance use disorder and others in need.

Vough, the commission chairman, has scheduled a virtual County Cares meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Directions to attend all three virtual night meetings — Monday’s ABC Committee, Tuesday’s council and Thursday’s County Cares — are posted on council’s public meetings online section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.