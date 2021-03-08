🔊 Listen to this

Three applicants for the vacant Luzerne County election director position were interviewed last week, said county Manager C. David Pedri.

Applications for the position were due Feb. 24. Prior director Shelby Watchilla left for a private sector position in December, and veteran election bureau employee Andrea Hill has been serving as interim director.

The position was advertised at $59,000 to $64,500.

Pedri said he won’t make a final decision on the director selection until a full county election board is seated.

Under council’s administrative code, the manager appoints the election director “following consultation” with the board.

The five-citizen election board is down to one member — Democrat Audrey Serniak — due to three vacancies (two Republican/one Democrat) that must be filled by council. Those four board members must then select a chair.

Pedri noted Serniak participated in last week’s election director interviews.

Primary election candidates

The election bureau has started publicly posting the names of candidates who filed petitions to appear on the May 18 primary election ballot.

This list is posted under the 2021 election link on the election department page at luzernecounty.org.

County Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik said an updated list will be posted as additional filings come in.

He reminded candidates petitions are due Tuesday.

Two county council candidates have filed petitions so far, according to the latest posting: Republicans Brian Thorton and Gregory Wolovich Jr.

Manager honor

County Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill has been accepted into the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania’s 2021 “Center for Excellence in County Leadership” program.

An association committee reviews applications and selects a limited number of participants, and there was “tremendous interest” in this year’s program, it said.

Hill described her acceptance as an “honor” and said she believes leadership and learning are “inextricably linked and that continued professional development is essential to succeed in life.”

“I’m looking forward to enhancing my skills and collaborating with the other participants from across the Commonwealth. I’m also looking forward to sharing all I learn with my team and implementing new ideas that will benefit not only the Luzerne County residents that we serve directly but the entire county community.”

Personnel actions

The county hired 21 employees in February, including eight 911 telecommunicators, according to the new monthly personnel report.

Telecommunicators start at $15.82 per hour and are cross-trained to both process calls and dispatch police and other emergency responders. The county 911 department has been publicizing the openings attempting to fill vacancies.

The new telecommunicators: Stephanie Arosen, Jacob Bergener, Lauren Carey, Christina Hayes, Tara Pozza, Ariana Simmons, Judah Springer and Joel Touseull.

Children and Youth also filled four caseworker 1 positions, which pay $16.63 per hour. The new caseworkers: Edward Boulanger, Andy Chelcher, Monica Green and Robert Waiters.

The other new workers, along with their positions and hourly pay: Christine Butler and Sherry Carmelengo, Children and Youth typists, $13.32; Stefanie Calachino, Aging Agency care manager 2, $18.17; Anthony Cardone, assistant district attorney, $28.99; Kelsi Crowley, Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker 2, $18.64; Coty Knapp, building/grounds custodial worker, $13.11; Ellen Swithers, assessor’s clerk, $13.11; Charles Yarick, deputy sheriff, $15.69; and Randal Williams, prison lieutenant, $30.29.

Departures

Two employees resigned in February: Children and Youth caseworker 1 Elliot Carey and deputy sheriff David Toughill.

Aging Agency administrative officer Robin Muth retired.

Promotion

Karen Pietraccini was promoted to an Agency Agency administrative assistant position through the internal merit hiring process, the report said. She will receive $16.87 per hour.