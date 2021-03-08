Joshua Edwards allegedly searched for child pornography laws, sexually transmitted diseases.

WILKES-BARRE — Weeks before Joshua Edwards was arrested on allegations a video was uncovered on his laptop computer showing him exposing a girl’s private parts, he allegedly searched child pornography laws.

Edwards, 26, of Barney Street, Wilkes-Barre, further searched for symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases, specifically gonorrhea, according to court records.

Luzerne County detectives Monday charged Edwards with 45 counts of child pornography and three counts of criminal use of communication facility. It is the second time Edwards has been arrested.

Edwards was initially arrested Dec. 22 after his ex-girlfriend reported she found a 14-second video on his laptop computer showing him tickling a girl and moving the girl’s underwear to expose her private parts. The video was recorded in July 2020, court records say.

Edwards has been jailed since his arrest for lack of $250,000 bail on two counts each of child endangerment and corruption of minors, and one count each of indecent assault, criminal use of communication facility, child pornography, dissemination of children engaged in sex acts and manufacturing child pornography.

When Edwards was arrested, detectives served a search warrant on electronic devices seized from his residence and for Edwards’ searches on Google.

According to the criminal complaint filed Monday, detectives say Edwards searched and viewed multiple images of nude children.

Edwards also searched for, “If treated for gonorrhea can you still pass it?” and searched for symptoms of sexually transmitted diseases, the complaint says.

Detectives in the complaint say Edwards’ ex-girlfriend claimed Edwards admitted to her he had sex with a prostitute and believed she had gonorrhea.

Other searches detectives allegedly uncovered by Edwards included “Is moving underwear aside a sexual act in Pa; Pa laws in child pornography; Is there different charges evolving child pornography; and First time offender for child pornography.”

Edwards allegedly searched for child pornography laws in Pennsylvania on Dec. 3, several weeks after his ex-girlfriend reported the 14-second video she found on his laptop.

Edwards was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper who jailed him without bail deeming him a flight risk and a danger to society.