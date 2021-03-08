🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Monday reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death. The death count is at 744.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 25,268 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 14,265 cases and 426 deaths; Monroe County has 9,986 cases and 272 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed there were 1,658 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, in addition to 1,518 new cases reported Sunday, for a two-day total of 3,176 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 950,161.

Vaccine distribution

This week, a total of 4,179,220 doses will have been allocated through March 13:

— 254,150 first/single doses will have been allocated this week.

— 225,890 second doses will have been allocated this week.

To date, of the 4,179,220 doses allocated through March 13, we have administered 2,981,190 doses total through March 7:

— First/single doses, 84 percent (2,029,732 administered of 2,427,085 allocated)

— Second doses, 54 percent (951,458 administered of 1,752,135 allocated)

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

Statewide data

There are 1,587 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 314 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 4,300 lower than it was at the peak on Dec. 25, 2020. However, the current 14-day average is now also below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3, 2020.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Feb. 26–March 4. stood at 5.7%.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, there were 32 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, there were 7 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,356 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, even if fully vaccinated. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 114,008 individuals who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 640 individuals who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 3,948,020 individuals who have tested negative to date.

In licensed nursing and personal care homes, there are 67,933 resident cases of COVID-19, and 13,443 cases among employees, for a total of 81,376 at 1,561 distinct facilities in all 67 counties. Out of total deaths reported to PA-NEDSS, 12,610 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 25,126 of our total cases are among health care workers.