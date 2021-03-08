🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A 19-year-old man driving a stolen vehicle initiated a pursuit that began in Wilkes-Barre and ended with crashing into parked vehicles in the area of Old Newport and Center streets in Newport Township early Monday morning.

City police say they arrested Jose R. Calva, of Poplar Street, Wilkes-Barre, after he fled the wrecked vehicle after 3 a.m. Police said four juveniles were inside the vehicle driven by Calva. Two juveniles were transported to a hospital, police said.

According to the criminal complaint:

An officer heard vehicle tires screeching in a parking lot on Beekman Street and witnessed a Chevrolet Cruze exit the lot at a high rate of speed. The officer learned the Chevrolet was reported stolen in the Bloomsburg, Columbia County, area.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, the driver, identified as Calva, sped away at a high rate of speed passing through red traffic signals and stop signs, the complaint says.

Police said Calva drove on Carey Avenue, Oxford Street, South Main Street, Academy Street, West Ross Street, West River Street, Maffett Street, Old River Road and New Alexander streets in Wilkes-Barre.

Calva continued onto Carey Avenue that turns into Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township, the complaint says.

Police in the complaint say Calva passed through red traffic signals on the parkway and entered Nanticoke, where he jumped a curb forcing the Chevrolet into the Burger King parking lot at East Main and Market streets.

The Chevrolet jumped a concrete slab in the parking lot and traveled through a grassy area until the vehicle drove off the curb onto West Main Street.

Calva drove south on West Main Street into Newport Township where he failed to negotiate a turn striking a parked Ford SUV, which was pushed into a Jeep that was parked in a driveway of a residence on Center Street, the complaint says.

After the crash, police allege Calva exited through the passenger door and fled on foot. He was arrested when found walking in the front yard of a residence on Center Street, police said.

Police in the complaint say Calva nearly struck a police cruiser on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, and a motorist at South Main and Academy streets in Wilkes-Barre during the pursuit.

Calva was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of children and one count each of receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, accidents to unattended vehicle and several traffic citations. He was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.