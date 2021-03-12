🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Jana L. Tidwell, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic, says as the vaccine continues to roll out across the country, travel dreams are beginning to optimistically seem more realistic.

“Well over half — 60% of Americans — say they will be traveling for leisure in the next three months, according to a survey done less than a week ago,” Tidwell said.

One year after the COVID-19 pandemic upended plans for travelers throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and around the world, there are new signs that travel dreams won’t be deferred.

The weekly survey — Coronavirus Travel Sentiment Index, conducted by Destination Analysts and released just this Monday — found that the majority of respondents say they are ready to travel.

This survey, which tracks how Americans feel about the pandemic and the safety of traveling both currently and in the future, coincides with the steadily increasing requests for trip information being made to AAA travel agents.

Tidwell said even more encouraging is that an impressive 84% of those surveyed have at least tentative plans to travel in 2021.

“The travel industry continues to see a parallel between the vaccine roll out and increased optimism among the traveling public, and a greater comfort level from travelers seeking to book for the summer or fall of this year,” Tidwell said.

The CDC continues to urge Americans to delay traveling, warning that doing so increases your chance of getting and spreading COVID-19.

So how comfortable are people traveling and when? And what about Spring Break?

When it comes to Spring Break 2021, Tidwell said people seem to be holding off on travel and will be staying home, with just 14% of Americans planning to travel for Spring Break, according to the survey.

But beyond Spring Break, Tidwell said there is renewed optimism and a notable change in how safe people feel about travel activities. Last March/April, when the pandemic hit, only 30% of people surveyed felt safe traveling — now 40% feel it is safe to do so.

Tidwell said this comfort level is likely to continue to increase as more people are vaccinated.

The Destination Analysts survey from two weeks ago — (Feb. 28) — also revealed how travelers feel about when traveling will feel more “normal” and their confidence has continued to increase as the months pass.

A total of 36% believe travel activities will return to normal in the June-August time frame, while an even greater percentage, 42%, see fall as the travel sweet spot.

In summary, more than three quarters of those in the survey believe that by this fall travel will feel more like what they are accustomed to.

“Clearly this summer and fall will see more people traveling, addressing their need to get away for a break from everyday stressors. AAA expects pent up demand and higher comfort levels among travelers to result in a surge of booking in the coming months,” Tidwell added. “Traveling dates will vary, according to destination and confidence, with some bookings for this summer and fall and trips for 2022 and beyond.”

What is impacting the decision to travel?

• Continually increasing numbers of administered vaccinations.

• Increased level of comfort/safety by travelers.

• Pent up demand, the need for a break from COVID and other stressors.

• Travel deals: 45% say that travel discounts make them more likely to travel in next three months.

“While the decision to travel is a personal one, those who are comfortable traveling will find some great deals as vacation destinations seek to lure travelers back,” Tidwell said.

Where are people going?

AAA Travel agents report:

• Top Destinations: Caribbean, Mexico, Florida as travelers seek fun and sun.

• USA destinations: Rediscovering America continues to be a theme as it was last summer.

• Great American Road Trip: The resurgence of road trips, where travelers can control their personal space and enjoy the adventures of the US is expected this year.

• National Parks: Expected to be popular as they allow for family fun and social distancing.