WILKES-BARRE — Prosecutors this week filed a response to an appeal attempt from Louisa Reyes, one of two people convicted in the gruesome killing of Fred Boote in 2018.

Reyes, 16, had challenged her sentence of 40-years-to-life after she pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

Reyes’ sentencing came after the trial of her co-defendant and former boyfriend, Reynaldo Mercado, 33, held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in November. Boote was killed during a robbery plan hatched and executed by Reyes and Mercado in September 2018.

A filing made by prosecuting attorneys Tony Ross, Drew McLaughlin and Gerry Scott of the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office this week lists a number of reasons why Reyes’ appeal should be denied.

According to the filing, much of Reyes’ appeal is based on a claim that Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough should not have accepted her guilty plea.

“She claims that her counsel erred by advising her to reject an earlier Commonwealth proposal that included a sentencing recommendation of 25 to 60 years in exchange for waiving her appellate rights, including her right to appeal her decertification,” the filing reads, with “decertification” referring to the process by which a minor who has been charged as an adult can attempt to have their case moved back down to the juvenile system.

“Reyes now claims that decertification cannot be waived under any circumstances and she should have accepted the deal offered by the Commonwealth,” the filing goes on to say.

The prosecutors list a number of ways by which they believe this argument fails.

“First and foremost, Reyes never accepted the plea deal that included the allegedly illegal waiver provision; therefore, the issue is moot and not before this Court,” the prosecutors write.

The prosecutors go on to suggest that Reyes’ appeal comes from a sense of “buyer’s remorse” after failing to take a plea deal that would have resulted in a recommended lower sentence than the one she ultimately received.

“Reyes may very well wish that she had accepted the Commonwealth’s initial plea offer, but regret does not retroactively impute illegality to the demanded waiver,” they write. “Reyes must live with the deal that she bargained for. Her appeal rights intact, she is free to use it as a vessel to reverse the decertification decision, but not as a time-machine to accept that which she rejected.”

The prosecutors also note that, if she had taken the initially-offered plea deal, there is no guarantee that Vough would have imposed the agreed-upon sentence, as a sentencing judge is allowed to impose a sentence as they see fit.

Indeed, after Vough sentenced Reyes, he promised to write a letter to the state parole board requesting she remain jailed when she is eligible for in 40 years.

Reyes’ appeal was filed earlier this year after Vough denied her request to modify her sentence. Appeals such as these typically take about a year to work their way through the state appellate court system.